Mohali land scam case: ED questions IAS officer Kanwal Preet Brar for over 7 hours

On her second appearance at the zonal office of Enforcement Directorate (ED), IAS officer Kanwal Preet Brar was interrogated for more than seven hours pertaining to the alleged violations in Suntec City and Altus Space Builders Pvt Ltd projects.

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Brar reached the ED office at 9:55 am and left past 5:15 pm. She had last appeared in the ED office on August 18 when the officials of the investigation agency quizzed her for over 8 and a half hours. She had been asked to bring in more documents related to the two schemes of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

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Also read: IAS officer Kanwal Preet Brar appears before ED in Mohali land scam case

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ED summons ex-Punjab CS Anurag Verma, re-summons IAS officer Kanwal Preet Brar in Suntec City case

ED questions IAS officer Kanwal Preet Brar for over 8 hours in money-laundering case

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Sources said that on Thursday, most of the questions that she had been asked to reply to in writing were related to the partial revocation of Change of Land Use (CLU) of Suntec City and layout changes of Altus Space Builders projects.

The 2007-batch Punjab cadre IAS officer is currently serving as the Secretary in the Health and Family Welfare Department, Punjab. She is being interrogated owing to her previous role as the Director of Town and Country Planning in 2024. In her previous appearance, she was mostly asked about her role as the Chief Administrator of Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA). She was then questioned about approvals granted to Ritesh Properties and Industries Ltd (RPIL, which is now known as Hampton Sky Realty Limited connected to minister Sanjeev Arora) without following agreement to first develop and sell 50 per cent industrial plots.

Former Chief Secretary Anurag Verma, too, has been summoned by the ED Jalandhar team for August 31 in the GMADA-related cases.