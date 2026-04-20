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Home / Jalandhar / Mohali road project: MLA seeks CBI probe into 'cost escalation'

Mohali road project: MLA seeks CBI probe into 'cost escalation'

Company that won contract has faced legal cases in other states, says Dhaliwal

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Phagwara, Updated At : 08:26 PM Apr 20, 2026 IST
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Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal
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Raising serious concerns over the implementation and financial structuring of the Mohali road project, retired IAS officer and MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal has demanded an independent probe by the CBI into the alleged irregularities surrounding the project. He questioned the sharp escalation in project cost from ₹783.46 crore to over ₹912 crore, alleging that such a spike points towards possible discrepancies in the tendering process and a nexus between political leadership and the bureaucracy, which could lead to a significant financial burden on the state exchequer.

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Dhaliwal further alleged that the government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann proceeded to issue the letter of award despite the matter being sub judice before the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He termed this move a matter of concern and called for a thorough scrutiny of the selection process of the executing agency to ensure transparency and accountability.

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Highlighting cost-related anomalies, he pointed out that the resurfacing cost of the road has been pegged at approximately ₹10–11 crore per km, which he described as unusually high when compared to established benchmarks for urban infrastructure projects. He also expressed concern over the absence of penalty clauses in the tender, stating that such provisions are standard even in smaller projects to ensure timely completion and accountability.

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The MLA alleged that the company, awarded the contract, has previously faced legal cases in other states and its past projects have raised safety concerns. Despite this, he claimed the firm was favoured over local contractors, effectively sidelining Punjab companies and potentially impacting local industry and employment.

Calling the issue a serious matter of administrative prudence and financial responsibility, Dhaliwal urged that a fair and impartial investigation be conducted to bring out the truth and fix accountability.

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