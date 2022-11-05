Mohinder Munshi hockey tourney postponed to November 16

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 4

The 22nd edition of the Olympian Mohinder Singh Munshi Hockey Tournament, which was earlier scheduled to be held from November 10 to November 13, has been postponed. Now, the tourney be held from November 16 to 19.

The officials associated with the tournament, which would be organised at the PAP Ground, said another championship is supposed to be held at the ground, which is why the Munshi tournament is being held off.

The prize money has been hiked this time. Earlier the winning team was to get Rs 51,000. The amount of the reward has now been set at Rs 1 lakh. The prize money for the second position holder will be Rs 50,000 and the prize money for the third place will be Rs 25,000.

Daljit Singh, Vice-President, Olympian Mohinder Singh Munshi Association, said around 12 teams would be taking part in the tournament.