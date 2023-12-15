Mohinder Munshi Junior Hockey meet begins

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 14

The 23rd Olympian Mohinder Singh Munshi Junior Hockey Tournament began at the PAP Hockey Stadium here today. It was inaugurated by MF Farooqui, ADGP, State Armed Police.

Today’s fixtures (quarterfinals) Sai Kurukshetra v/s Surjit Hockey Academy, Jalandhar

Sukhjeevan Academy, Agra, v/s Round Glass Hockey Academy

Chheharta Academy v/s PIS, Mohali

Sangrur Academy v/s Malwa Hockey Academy, Ludhiana

Chief guest MF Farooqui, ADGP, State Armed Police, along with other dignitaries, inaugurates the tournament at PAP Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar on Thursday.

Chheharta Academy, Sai Kurukshetra, Sangrur Academy and Sukhjeevan Academy, Agra, reached the quarterfinals on the first day of the tournament.

While praising the tournament committee, the chief guest said it deserves kudos for keeping the memory of the country’s greatest hockey player alive who left this world at an early age. A cash prize of Rs 1 lakh will be given to the winning team this time.

In the first match, Chheharta Academy defeated GGS Academy, Lucknow, (6-4). Lovejeet scored one goal, Lovepreet three and Praveen scored two goals for the winning team. From Lucknow, Akashne scored one goal, Ajit two and Jaid Khan scored one goal.

In the second match, Sai Kurukshetra defeated Mahendra Munshi Club (5-2). Harmanjot scored two goals, Jatinder one and Govind scored one goal for the winning team, while Gurinder and Sumit scored one goal each for Mahinder Munshi Club.

In the third match, Sangrur Academy defeated Sonipat Academy (4-2) through penalty shootout. Both teams were tied at 2-2 in the allotted time. Naman and Sahil scored goals for Sangrur, while Manish Kumar scored goals for Sonepat. In the fourth match, Sukhjeevan Academy, Agra, defeated Sansarpur Academy (8-1) to seal semis’ berth.

About the Olympian

When legends are forgotten by the government, sports lovers come forward to keep the legacy alive. Mohinder Singh Munshi was a penalty expert and had great stamina, said late Olympian’s brother Satpal (64). Unfortunately, he died due to jaundice at the age of 24. “He was my elder brother. I have seen him doing a lot of hard work and achieve. We will always be proud of him. The government never did anything for us. Not even a single award has been named after for the young player who played for the nation in the 1976 Olympics and performed so well,” Satpal said.

