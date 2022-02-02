Mohinder Singh Kaypee loses Adampur to Sukhwinder Kotli amid high drama

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, FEBRUARY 1

It will be after a huge gap of 55 years that the Kaypee family was denied ticket in the Punjab Assembly poll and that too amid a huge drama this afternoon.

The ticket denial had finally happened after a hat-trick of defeats for the family. He lost to SAD’s Pawan Tinu from Adampur in 2017. BJP’s Vijay Sampla defeated him from Hoshiarpur Parliamentary seat in 2014. Prior to that, his wife Suman Kaypee was 2012 candidate from his home constituency Jalandhar West and she lost.

But a buzz was created by the party on the last day about review to contain him from contesting as Independent from any seat — Adampur, Jalandhar West or Jalandhar Cantonment. Though the move created by his detractors in the party to keep him on tenterhooks dissuaded him from filing papers, it left him badly distraught.

Having served as Punjab minister, PPCC chief and even Jalandhar MP, Mohinder Singh Kaypee had to face a huge humiliation as he had to return from the office of the Returning Officer for Adampur seat in the midst of filing of his nomination papers. As the party handed over the ticket to the new entrant Sukhwinder Kotli just 10 minutes before the last time for filing of papers, Kaypee, who too had been in wait for the ticket since the last night post the announcement of review, left the office in a huff saying: “This is enough of humiliation and there is no point filing papers as an Independent candidate.”

At his place after the whole episode, Kaypee blamed it on Rahul Gandhi for giving him a false assurance. “On January 27, when he came here to address the virtual meeting, I got an invite from his office to attend the event. I reached there and Rahul told me on stage to meet him after the function. I went to meet him. He was already sitting in a car in which CM Charanjit S Channi (Kaypee’s relative), PPCC chief Navjot Sidhu, AICC Punjab in-charge Harish Chaudhary and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal were also seated. They made me sit along. Sidhu told me in front of everyone that my seat was being reviewed. Rahul told Venugopal that my work should be done. I came back very hopeful after that,” said Kaypee.

“Even the last night, I got a call from Harish Chaudhary that I would get my ticket this morning. I was told that it would come by 10 am. I got ready with all my papers and sat waiting for my ticket every minute. I made hundreds of calls to top leadership asking my status and everyone said that it was coming. They all made a fool of me by calling me to the RO’s office and handing over the symbol to someone else,” he added

Asked what would be his course of action, he said: “I am in no hurry. I will discuss it all with my family and share it soon”.

Meanwhile, Kotli too remained glued to his phone the whole day waiting for a final response to his ticket that had been kept on hold. He said: “I understand that Kaypee is upset. But he is a father figure to me. I will definitely meet him soon at his place and convince him to canvass for me.”

#mohinder singh kaypee #sukhwinder kotli