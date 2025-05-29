Molestation charge against BJP councillor, scribe proves false

In a significant development, the FIR against a scribe Amit Ohri and BJP Councillor Anurag Kumar Mankhand, filed on a complaint by a woman, has been cancelled following a detailed investigation which found the allegations to be false and baseless.

The case was registered on February 6 and the two were accused of molestation and intimidation. However, after a thorough and impartial inquiry conducted by a woman police officer of Hoshiarpur under the supervision of the DIG, Jalandhar Range, Navin Singla, both Ohri and Mankhand were given a clean chit. The investigation concluded that no incident of harassment or threat ever occurred and the complaint was motivated by personal and political reasons.

Following the investigation, the Phagwara police submitted an FIR cancellation report in the local court which was accepted. Consequently, the case stands closed and both individuals have been exonerated.

In a strong statement, the court also directed the Phagwara SP and SHO to take appropriate legal action against the complainant for filing a false case, setting a precedent against the misuse of criminal law for personal vendettas.

Background of the Case

On February 6, a woman had approached the police, alleging that BJP Councillor Anurag Mankhand called her to a gas agency office and misbehaved with her, while journalist Amit Ohri allegedly sent his vehicle to bring her from her residence. The FIR was registered under serious sections pertaining to molestation and criminal intimidation.

During the course of the investigation, both Ohri and Mankhand secured legal relief — Ohri was granted bail by the Sessions Court and Mankhand obtained a stay on arrest from the Punjab and Haryana High Court. However, as the probe progressed, it became clear that the complaint lacked merit.

According to police investigation, the woman’s complaint was influenced by ongoing domestic disputes with her husband Anudeep Singh and the accused were involved in mediating and resolving the matter in the presence of her parents. The woman’s husband had also given a written apology during the mediation.

Additionally, the police obtained CCTV footage from the gas agency premises which did not support the woman’s version of events. Based on all evidence and witness' statements, Hoshiarpur SP Navneet Kaur concluded that no offence had occurred and both accused were innocent.

This conclusion was reviewed and approved by the SSP of Hoshiarpur and the DIG of Jalandhar Range after consulting the District Attorney (Legal). The file was then forwarded to the SSP, Kapurthala, and subsequently to the Phagwara police, who submitted the final cancellation report to the court.

Speaking to the media after the court ruling, Ohri said,“The truth has prevailed and the malicious lies have been defeated. This is a victory not just for us, but for justice itself.”

He thanked the Punjab Police for conducting a fair investigation and expressed deep gratitude to the public of Phagwara and his well-wishers for their unwavering support during the ordeal. Ohri further revealed that he has handed over the entire case file to a senior advocate in the Punjab & Haryana High Court for legal consultation and is exploring further legal action against those who conspired to tarnish his reputation.

Mankhand echoed similar sentiments, emphasising that public service should not be hindered by baseless accusations and pledged to continue working for the welfare of his constituents.