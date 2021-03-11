Moms showered with love on their special day

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 7

Mother’s Day was celebrated with great fervour and gaiety by students across the schools and colleges in the district.

Police DAV Public School

Mother’s Day was celebrated at Police DAV Public School, Jalandhar. Students presented a song to pay tribute to motherhood. Students gave a wonderful dance performance to show their appreciation to their mothers. Principal Dr Rashmi Vij stressed on the significance of showing obedience and respect towards mothers. Students made beautiful cards to convey their heartfelt emotions. They also made ‘Best Mom’ badges and crowns. Students were also asked to give special performance or carry out activities to show their love and gratitude to their mothers on Sunday.

HMV Collegiate Senior Secondary School

The pious love of mother was celebrated euphorically at the HMV Collegiate Senior Secondary School. Principal Ajay Sareen said it feels proud to be a woman. She conveyed her heartiest wishes on Mother’s Day. She said life doesn’t come in scripted form, so God created a mother to guide in the zig-zag ways of life and make us prudent to distinguish between right and wrong. A mother is like the protective armour who preserves us from all afflictions of life, she said. She motivated students to get empowered and uplift the status of womanhood and always pay due reverence to mothers. A card-making competition was also held in which students made alluring and exquisite greeting cards showing their love towards their mothers. The cards featured serene pictures of their mothers presented in various forms — of ravishing flower, an angel, a nurturer, the best companion and so on. They also expressed their heart-warming feelings and emotions for the Principal and school coordinator for their efforts to make them thoughtful human beings.

Shiv Jyoti Public School

Mother’s Day was celebrated at Shiv Jyoti Public School with great zeal and enthusiasm by students. In the morning assembly, students from different classes presented their feelings by reciting poems, giving speech and through songs. Students gave a speech on Mother’s Day, recited poems and sang a song to show their gratitude to their mothers. Under the school management and Principal Neeru Nayyar, Vice-Principal Parveen Saili, Shiv Jyoti Public School, said the school always provides platform to its students to express their feelings in a variety of ways.

Kamla Nehru Primary School, Phagwara

A special assembly was conducted on Mother’s Day at Kamla Nehru Primary School, Phagwara. Students presented some special quotes on mothers. Grade V students performed a mesmerising dance dedicated to homemakers. Headmistress Jyoti Bhardwaj thanked all educators and students for the wonderful assembly. She motivated learners to give regard to their mothers for their 24×7 services.

Sanskriti KMV School

Mother’s Day was celebrated at Sanskriti KMV School, Jalandhar, with great fervour and joy. A host of performances were planned to honour and appreciate all mothers. The venue was aptly decorated in keeping with the theme. Mother’s Day messages and photographs adorned the venue. Heart-warming feelings filled the air with intimacy, appreciation and acknowledgement. The audience was entertained by myriad presentations. Songs, dance performances and enactments were held for the audience, as children put their best foot forward. Students made earnest efforts to instil the importance of the day. Principal Rachna Monga emphasised the quintessential role of mother in one’s life. She wished good health and happiness for all. She urged students to be self-effacing, compassionate and realise the painstaking efforts taken by their mothers.

St. Soldier Group of Institutions

Mother’s Day was celebrated by St Soldier Group of Institutions, in which group chairperson Sangeeta Chopra was present as the chief guest, who was welcomed by Principal Divpreet Kaur and the staff. About 150 students of nursery wing and their mothers participated on the occasion. Dance and modelling rounds of mothers and children were held to see the understanding, synergy between the child and the mother. Students expressed their love by presenting poems, songs dedicated to their mothers. Chopra, while honouring the mothers and children, congratulated them on Mother’s Day. She said we should remember the sacrifices made by a mother, she should always be given love and respect. One celebrate Mother’s Day every day, she said.