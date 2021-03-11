Moms showered with love on their special day

Moms showered with love on their special day

HMV Collegiate Sr Sec School

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 7

Mother’s Day was celebrated with great fervour and gaiety by students across the schools and colleges in the district.

Police DAV Public School

Police DAV Public School

Mother’s Day was celebrated at Police DAV Public School, Jalandhar. Students presented a song to pay tribute to motherhood. Students gave a wonderful dance performance to show their appreciation to their mothers. Principal Dr Rashmi Vij stressed on the significance of showing obedience and respect towards mothers. Students made beautiful cards to convey their heartfelt emotions. They also made ‘Best Mom’ badges and crowns. Students were also asked to give special performance or carry out activities to show their love and gratitude to their mothers on Sunday.

HMV Collegiate Senior Secondary School

The pious love of mother was celebrated euphorically at the HMV Collegiate Senior Secondary School. Principal Ajay Sareen said it feels proud to be a woman. She conveyed her heartiest wishes on Mother’s Day. She said life doesn’t come in scripted form, so God created a mother to guide in the zig-zag ways of life and make us prudent to distinguish between right and wrong. A mother is like the protective armour who preserves us from all afflictions of life, she said. She motivated students to get empowered and uplift the status of womanhood and always pay due reverence to mothers. A card-making competition was also held in which students made alluring and exquisite greeting cards showing their love towards their mothers. The cards featured serene pictures of their mothers presented in various forms — of ravishing flower, an angel, a nurturer, the best companion and so on. They also expressed their heart-warming feelings and emotions for the Principal and school coordinator for their efforts to make them thoughtful human beings.

Shiv Jyoti Public School

Shiv Jyoti Public School

Mother’s Day was celebrated at Shiv Jyoti Public School with great zeal and enthusiasm by students. In the morning assembly, students from different classes presented their feelings by reciting poems, giving speech and through songs. Students gave a speech on Mother’s Day, recited poems and sang a song to show their gratitude to their mothers. Under the school management and Principal Neeru Nayyar, Vice-Principal Parveen Saili, Shiv Jyoti Public School, said the school always provides platform to its students to express their feelings in a variety of ways.

Kamla Nehru Primary School, Phagwara

Kamla Nehru Primary School, Phagwara

A special assembly was conducted on Mother’s Day at Kamla Nehru Primary School, Phagwara. Students presented some special quotes on mothers. Grade V students performed a mesmerising dance dedicated to homemakers. Headmistress Jyoti Bhardwaj thanked all educators and students for the wonderful assembly. She motivated learners to give regard to their mothers for their 24×7 services.

Sanskriti KMV School

Sanskriti KMV School

Mother’s Day was celebrated at Sanskriti KMV School, Jalandhar, with great fervour and joy. A host of performances were planned to honour and appreciate all mothers. The venue was aptly decorated in keeping with the theme. Mother’s Day messages and photographs adorned the venue. Heart-warming feelings filled the air with intimacy, appreciation and acknowledgement. The audience was entertained by myriad presentations. Songs, dance performances and enactments were held for the audience, as children put their best foot forward. Students made earnest efforts to instil the importance of the day. Principal Rachna Monga emphasised the quintessential role of mother in one’s life. She wished good health and happiness for all. She urged students to be self-effacing, compassionate and realise the painstaking efforts taken by their mothers.

St. Soldier Group of Institutions

St. Soldier Group of Institutions

Mother’s Day was celebrated by St Soldier Group of Institutions, in which group chairperson Sangeeta Chopra was present as the chief guest, who was welcomed by Principal Divpreet Kaur and the staff. About 150 students of nursery wing and their mothers participated on the occasion. Dance and modelling rounds of mothers and children were held to see the understanding, synergy between the child and the mother. Students expressed their love by presenting poems, songs dedicated to their mothers. Chopra, while honouring the mothers and children, congratulated them on Mother’s Day. She said we should remember the sacrifices made by a mother, she should always be given love and respect. One celebrate Mother’s Day every day, she said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Tajinder Bagga case: No coercive action till May 10, says HC as BJP leader appeals against arrest warrant

2
Punjab

CBI conducts searches against Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra in Rs 40-crore bank loan 'fraud' case

3
Punjab

Have done no wrong, nothing to hide: AAP MLA Gajjan Majra on CBI raids

4
Delhi

Protest and political slugfest after BJP leader Tajinder Bagga's arrest, Mohali court issues fresh non-bailable warrant

5
Himachal

Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes

6
Trending

'My duty is my priority': Delhi school teacher shares heartfelt apology note by her student, netizens shower praise

7
Punjab

No coercive action against BJP leader till May 10: Punjab and Haryana High Court

8
Haryana

Delhi Police to provide security to Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

9
Ludhiana

Punjab Agricultural University engineering girl student commits suicide

10
Haryana

Minor boy held for brutal murder of 6-year-old girl in Gurugram

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'
Entertainment

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'

Low on gluten, ancient wheat variety fetches four times the MSP
Punjab

Low on gluten, Punjab's ancient wheat variety 'sona moti' fetches four times the MSP

‘25% women, 15% men marry before legal age’
Delhi

25% women, 15% men marry before legal age: Report

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school
Trending

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school

Viral Video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids, netizens impressed with their humility
Entertainment

Viral video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids; netizens impressed with their humility

Shashi Tharoor shares poem on egg-water dosa row at Kochi airport
Trending

Shashi Tharoor shares poem on egg-water dosa row at Kochi airport

Bend it like Sushmita Sen, but even in the middle of the party… that’s fitness taken to another level
Entertainment

Bend it like Sushmita Sen, but even in the middle of a party… that’s fitness taken to another level

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video
Trending

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video

Top News

Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into cyclonic storm ‘Asani’

Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm Asani

As per IMD, Aasani will reach close to Andhra Pradesh, Odish...

19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory

19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory

Heavy security deployed on the premises; 27 persons arrested...

Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack

Watch video: Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack

Forest department team tranquilized the big cat late in the ...

Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes

Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes

Hospitality sector can now purchase land beyond 150 bighas f...

No SIM, tablets to Haryana pupils of no use

Tablets of no use to Haryana students as Education Department fails to provide SIM cards

Students not able to access Internet on the device

Cities

View All

Drug peddler held with 2-kg heroin in Amritsar, Rs 7-lakh drug money

Drug peddler held with 2-kg heroin in Amritsar, Rs 7-lakh drug money

Comlaint filed against farmer for digging field with earth mover

Double shift in Punjab govt schools not new practice, say teachers

Industrial alcohol seized from trucker in Amritsar

Daughter-in-law, kin booked for man’s death in Amritsar

Chandigarh: Now, conversion issue comes under apex court scanner

Chandigarh: Now, conversion issue comes under apex court scanner

State of Chandigarh women still regressive, reveals survey

Smart meter pilot project completed in Chandigarh

Woman strangles former civic body employee in Chandigarh

Probe ordered into 2 medical certificates issued by GMCH-32

Fresh trouble for Tajinder Bagga; Mohali court issues arrest warrant

Protest and political slugfest after BJP leader Tajinder Bagga's arrest, Mohali court issues fresh non-bailable warrant

Delhi Police to provide security to Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

Minorities panel notice to Punjab chief secretary over Tajinder Bagga’s ‘turbanless’ arrest

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest: Punjab govt moves 2 applications in High Court, wants Centre to be made party to case

Will keep raising voice against AAP, Arvind Kejriwal: BJP leader Tajinder Bagga

To moms, with love

To moms, with love

This city-based 'mompreneur' is making waves worldwide

From prof to entrepreneur

Comply with Punjab Regulation of Fee Act, unaided schools told

Adopt zero tolerance towards 3 Cs: Cops told

Customer kills barber over minor arguments in Ludhiana, arrested

Customer kills barber over minor arguments in Ludhiana, arrested

20-year-old BTech student ends life in Punjab Agricultural University hostel in Ludhiana

No new Covid case in Ludhiana district

Direct way to martyr Sukhdev Thapar’s birthplace: Draft notification sent to Local Govt Dept for acquiring land

Delegation visits proposed textile park site at Koom Kalan

Major fire breaks out at three-storey building in Patiala; none injured

Major fire breaks out at three-storey building in Patiala; none injured

PRTC workers, traffic cop exchange blows

92 acres of panchayat land freed in two days: Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Anurag Thakur blames AAP for Patiala violence

Will ensure potable water for residents says Neena Mittal, Rajpura MLA