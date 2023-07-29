Money changer acquitted in case registered 9 years ago

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 28

Nawanshahr-based money changer Pal Pabla, his wife Ranjit Kaur and father Piara Singh, who had been booked in 2014 by the Enforcement Directorate, have been acquitted by the Special Court (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) in Jalandhar.

The court of Justice Nirbhow Singh have acquitted the trio of the charges framed against them under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by giving them the benefit of doubt. The court has also ordered that their properties attached in the case be released. The properties attached included their house in Bajwara village of Hoshiarpur district, a plot in the same village, and three FDRs worth Rs 70 lakh.

An FIR was lodged against them on September 13, 2014, under Sections 420, 120-B, 1777, 191, 206 and 207 of the IPC at the Nawanshahr City police station. Four days ahead of the FIR, the ED had conducted searches at the offices of the money changer and recovered foreign currency, documents and FDRs valuing Rs 1.07 crore. They were then suspected to be involved in hawala transactions. It was later alleged that the accused were directly involved in the activity of the proceeds of crime and a case of offence under the PMLA was registered against them. The case had hogged headlines nine years ago.

Lawyer for the money changers Mandeep S Sachdev managed to get the accused acquitted even as the ED officials had then maintained that a tight case had been made with the chargesheet running upto over 500 pages. Then ED assistant director Niranjan Singh had been conducting investigation in the case under the supervision of the then joint director Girish Bali.

