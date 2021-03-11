Monsoon ready: DC inspects Dhussi bandh for flood preparedness

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 8

Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal along with other officials on Wednesday visited the Dhussi bandh along the Beas and the areas which could be affected by floods in the district to review preparedness of the administration.

The DC visited Dera Hari Singh, Lakh Vareyan, Baupur and Mohammadabaad villages in Sultanpur Lodhi subdivision and reviewed the precautionary measures being taken to prevent floods. He directed the authorities to complete the flood protection works before the onset of rains so that the people would not face any problem.

He also listened to the grievances of the people living along the river or cultivating in Mand areas along the advanced bandh set up as front line of defence from floods and issued instructions to the authorities to resolve them in a timely manner.

Apart from this, he also inspected the laying of stone studs on the banks of Beas at key points to avoid erosion of land. Officials from drainage departments have informed the DC that the work on studs would be completed before June 30 at a cost of Rs 50 lakh.

The DC also asked the officials of drainage and forest to initiate the plantation drive along the Dhussi bandh and advance Dhussi bandh in coming monsoon season, which will not only save from erosion but would be helpful to develop green belts.

The DC, meanwhile, said the district administration has done precautionary arrangements for the prevention of floods so that people would not face any harm. He said the Drainage Department has been directed to complete the work of cleaning the drains in a timely manner besides strengthening the critical areas.

He said all departments have been directed to prepare ‘Flood Protection Action Plan 2022’ and ‘District Disaster Management Plan 2022’ in detail to prevent possible flood-like situation. The District Revenue Officer has been appointed as Nodal Officer for this purpose.

In addition, the State Disaster Response Force at PAP Jalandhar and The National Disaster Management Department at Bathinda have been contacted so that the relief work could be carried out expeditiously, if required. On this occasion ADC (D) SP Angra, SDO Drainage Gurcharan Singh Pannu, Revenue and Panchayat officials were also present.