Month-long medical camp in Nawanshahr

Nawanshahr, December 5
The Guru Nanak Mission Trust, Kulpur-Nawangran, today started a month-long medical check-up camp to commemorate the birth anniversary of its late founder and social worker, Baba Budh Singh Dhahan.
The camp is being organised at Guru Nanak Mission Charitable Hospital situated on the Garhshanker-Anandpur Sahib highway.
A team of doctors comprising medical specialist Dr Daljit Singh, dental surgeon Dr Jasmine and eye surgeon Dr DK Tiwari examined around 160 patients who have been suffering from various diseases. All the nesecarry medicines were provided to the patients free of cost and the requisite clinical tests were done on a 50 per cent discount. General surgeries and eye operations would be done on a 50 per cent discount during the camp.
