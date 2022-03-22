Month on, cops clueless in minor's rape case

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 21

Even after one month, the rural police are still groping in the dark about the perpetrators of rape of a nine-year-old girl, who was taken to the fields on the pretext of offering a papaya and was brutally raped by a 35-year-old man, a native of Jharkhand, at Mand Maur village in Kartarpur on February 16.

If the sources in police are to be believed, the investigation has hit a dead end and the accused have gone beyond the reach of the police.

Simranjit Kaur Gill, president, ‘Fight for Right: The voice of unheard victims’ welfare society, said her team is frequently visiting the police station to take follow-up on the case, but no concrete information is available. She said despite having all the necessary evidence and access to the best of technology and other resources, the police have failed to trace the accused.

“We are in touch with the victim’s family. Her parents informed that she is doing fine now and is undergoing regular counselling sessions to come out of the trauma. They too have been making appeals to the police to deliver justice in the case and nab the accused at the earliest,” said Advocate Navjot Kaur.

“Though the police say they are making their best efforts, they have failed to make any headway despite having sent a police team to Jharkhand,” she added.

Meanwhile, SHO, Kartarpur, Sahil Chaudhary said raids are being conducted frequently at various locations. Besides, the police are in touch with the Jharkhand police, who are keeping a close tab at the residence of the accused. “The accused family members were investigated but they have no clue about his whereabouts. He hasn’t visited any of his friends, relatives or family members. We have been tracing all the people he could be in touch with but no substantial evidence has been found yet,” he added.