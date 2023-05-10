Moosewala case lapses call for probe: Sukhbir

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 9

Balkaur Singh, the father of late singer Sidhu Moosewala, recently held a yatra for two days in Jalandhar urging voters not to vote for AAP in the Lok Sabha bypoll. He has also made a video appeal to Jalandhar residents, reiterating his message a day before the polling process.

Meanwhile, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal today said that once elected to power, the SAD-BSP alliance government would probe the lapses, including the withdrawal of security, which led to the killing of Moosewala.

The SAD president said, “The CM cannot escape responsibility for publicising the withdrawal of the security cover given to Moosewala, which resulted in his killing. All those responsible for this, including the CM, his media director and the police officials who recommended withdrawal of the security cover, will be penalised as per the law.”