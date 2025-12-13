Moosewala’s mother objects to use of pic in protest

Two days after the Global Christian Action Committee had erroneously made an effigy of Charan Kaur, mother of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, during its protest, she has issued a legal notice to the organisers for trying to defame her. Charan Kaur has sought an apology from them within 15 days, failing which they shall be liable to pay Rs 10 lakh in damages.

Advertisement

The members of Global Christian Action Committee had burnt the effigy of Charan Kaur on Wednesday last and had come to protest right outside the District Administrative Complex. The organisation had been protesting mainly against two persons — Tejasvi Minhas, president, Punjab Bachao Morcha, and activist Bhana Sidhu. The duo had submitted a complaint regarding the Christian organisation with the Enforcement Directorate last week alleging that they were indulging in religious conversions for which they had been getting funds from abroad through hawala transactions.

Advertisement

During the protest, the protestors had wrongly made three effigies including that of Charan Kaur. They, however, had raised slogans only against Tejasvi Minhas and Bhana Sidhu and did not take her name even once. When the media persons present at the spot had questioned them about the use of the photo of Charan Kaur, who was totally unrelated to the issue, the protestors tried to hide the effigy and removed her photo. They later said that they thought she was the mother of Tejasvi Minhas.

Advertisement

The bizarre incident had invited a huge backlash with all major media outlets covering the issue. Fans of the singer objected to the irresponsible, unethical and provocative act and demanded that the Jalandhar administration take strong action against such people. The videos had got widely circulated online and thousands of people had demanded action against the organisers of the rally.