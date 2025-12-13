DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Moosewala’s mother objects to use of pic in protest

Moosewala’s mother objects to use of pic in protest

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:42 AM Dec 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Two days after the Global Christian Action Committee had erroneously made an effigy of Charan Kaur, mother of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, during its protest, she has issued a legal notice to the organisers for trying to defame her. Charan Kaur has sought an apology from them within 15 days, failing which they shall be liable to pay Rs 10 lakh in damages.

Advertisement

The members of Global Christian Action Committee had burnt the effigy of Charan Kaur on Wednesday last and had come to protest right outside the District Administrative Complex. The organisation had been protesting mainly against two persons — Tejasvi Minhas, president, Punjab Bachao Morcha, and activist Bhana Sidhu. The duo had submitted a complaint regarding the Christian organisation with the Enforcement Directorate last week alleging that they were indulging in religious conversions for which they had been getting funds from abroad through hawala transactions.

Advertisement

During the protest, the protestors had wrongly made three effigies including that of Charan Kaur. They, however, had raised slogans only against Tejasvi Minhas and Bhana Sidhu and did not take her name even once. When the media persons present at the spot had questioned them about the use of the photo of Charan Kaur, who was totally unrelated to the issue, the protestors tried to hide the effigy and removed her photo. They later said that they thought she was the mother of Tejasvi Minhas.

Advertisement

The bizarre incident had invited a huge backlash with all major media outlets covering the issue. Fans of the singer objected to the irresponsible, unethical and provocative act and demanded that the Jalandhar administration take strong action against such people. The videos had got widely circulated online and thousands of people had demanded action against the organisers of the rally.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts