Moot court contest organised at LPU

Phagwara, February 21
Lovely Professional University (LPU) organised the 4th Moot Court Competition, titled ‘Gavelled’, at its School of Law. The event saw the participation of nearly 100 students from 17 law schools across India. The competition aims to provide a platform for law students to showcase their advocacy skills and practical knowledge of the law.
The competition was spread over three days, during which the participants were required to argue their cases in front of a panel comprising eminent judges and advocates, who served as the jury. The participation was open to all law students pursuing the integrated five-year or three-year law courses from any recognised law institution in India. Participating students won prizes of Rs 2 lakh under different categories.
LPU Chancellor Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal said the competition provides students a chance to experience the legal profession in a real-world setting. The final round of the competition was judged by Justice Gurmit Ram (retd) and Justice AN Jindal (retd). Best Mooter award went to RB Sneha of Symbiosis Law College, Hyderabad and Best Researcher award to Aman Ranjan of the Campus Law School, University of Delhi.
