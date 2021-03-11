Mooted in 2016, first review meeting of Jalandhar city surveillance scheme organised

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 22

Having been announced as the first project under the Smart City scheme of Jalandhar in 2016. The district authorities have only been planning to install 1200 CCTV cameras across the cit since.

The Integrated Command and Control Centre in the Police Lines has been launched twice, the first time in 2018 but the only headway has been rounds of talks among the officials.

On Wednesday, the first review meeting with the stakeholders was held at the District Administrative Complex wherein Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori asked all the departments concerned to complete site survey and feasibility study for all areas falling under their respective jurisdiction so that the project could be completed within the time-frame.

Accompanied by Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Toor and Municipal Commissioner Jalandhar Karnesh Sharma, the DC termed this project crucial from the standpoint of ensuring robust security system and traffic management in the city. He mentioned that the contract for this project has been awarded to KEC company at a cost of Rs 78 crore and the project was expected to complete within nine months from the date of execution.

He said this project includes city surveillance, adaptive traffic control system & intelligent traffic management system, installation of variable message sign board, public address system, emergency call boxes, video management system, poles & junction boxes, air quality sensors, integrations, regional data centre, network setup and ICCC platform.

The DC further added that this vast infrastructure would be equipped with facilities like automated number plate recognition and red light violation detection with its integration of the e-challan system. Likewise, a face recognition system would help keep crime under check at several locations inside the city, he said, adding that an adaptive traffic control system would also be rolled out under this project.

Thori mentioned that this system included controlling of traffic signals based on congestion, traffic violation detection system and issuing of e-challans against violators through automated number plate recognition.

All activities captured by these CCTV cameras would be monitored at ICCC where a 50 ft wide video wall would be set up to cover all the locations including city's entry-exit points and others on a random basis.