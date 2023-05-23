 More doles for Adampur, Rs 29.58-cr projects for 11 villages : The Tribune India

More doles for Adampur, Rs 29.58-cr projects for 11 villages

146 village Representatives meet dhaliwal

Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal during an event at Adampur in Jalandhar on Monday. Malkiat singh



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, May 22

The AAP government continues to shower doles on the Adampur constituency with Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Monday announcing development projects worth Rs. 29.58 crore for the constituency during a panchayat reach-out event under the ‘Sarkar Tuhade Dwar’ intiative of the state government.

As many as 11 new development projects have been announced for 11 villages of the constituency by the minister today. The foundation stones of these would be laid on May 29.

Town to be made most developed

A comprehensive development plan has already been chalked out for the holistic development of this town (Adampur). It would emerge as one of the most developed constituencies of the state.

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Rural Development and Panchayat Minister

The developments come close on the heels of an unprecedented thrust on the Adampur constituency by the state government after the Jalandhar bypoll win. The CM, newly elected MP Sushil Rinku, ministers and bureaucrats have been making a beeline to the area to announce various projects - Adampur Road, airport, village works, etc.

The minister held a milni with sarpanches - in the presence of Rinku - at a resort on the Hoshiarpur Road, Adampur. Addressing a packed gathering, panchayat minister, Kuldeep Dhaliwal said, “A comprehensive development plan had already been chalked out for the holistic development of this town, thereby this area (Adampur) would emerge as one of the most developed constituencies of the state.”

Ppre-poll demand finally fulfilled

We had raised the issue of a solid waste management project with AAP before the byelection and today the demand has been fulfilled.

Ashok Kumar, panch of Kapur village in Adampur

The 11 development works announced by the minister include sewage, solid waste, road, community hall, drainage and other projects across 11 villages - Arjanwal, Manko, Kapur Pind, Haripur, Bias village, Pandori Ninjjran, Khojkipur, Nangal Fida, Madhopur, Lohara and Bhundian village (all in Adampur).

At the milni today, representatives of 146 villages of the constituency were present. Adampur constituency has four blocks with 147 villages - Adampur block (69 villages), Bhogpur block (52 villages), East block (21 villages) and West block (5 villages).

Ashok Kumar, panch of the Kapur Pind in Adampur whose wife Sonia is the sarpanch of the village, was also present at the gatjering today. He said they had raised the issue of a solid waste management project with the Aam Aadmi Party before the elections and today the demand had been fulfilled.

Ashok Kumar said, “We had raised the project for solid waste management before the elections, but today it is one of the projects announced by the state government.” Kumar added that Adampur had always been languishing but the Aam Aadmi Party was laying thrust on the constituency.

He said “Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal had said on his first visit after bypoll to Adampur with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (for road repair work inauguration) that he would come again on May 22. He kept his promise. Adampur had always been a backward area because we often get an Member of Legislative Assembly who is not in the party which forms government. However, Minister Sahib (Dhaliwal) almost adopted the constituency during the campaign days and made regular visits. Today he has promised us 11 projects including our own village. Aam Aadmi Party was serious about the area’s development.”

