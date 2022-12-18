More support pours in for Latifpura families

Jalandhar, December 17
The families of Latifpura locality, who had gone shelterless after the Jalandhar Improvement Trust demolished their houses last week, got more support as SAD (A) chief and Member Parliament Simranjit Singh Mann also visited them on Saturday.
Mann expressed all his sympathies with the families and lambasted the state government for showing no humanatarian approach on the issue. He especially met the elders to hear the stories of their families on how they had moved here during India-Pakistan Partition.
Showing his concern and goodwill gesture, Sehaj Arora who sells popular kulhad pizzas in the city, also put up a stall of free pizzas for the families at Latifpura.
