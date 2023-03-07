MoS Som Parkash reviews govt development, welfare schemes

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 6

Som Parkash, Union Minister for State (MoS), Commerce and Industry, today asked officials to personally monitor the ongoing development projects and welfare schemes launched by the Union Government, to ensure timely completion and quality control besides ensuring reaching out the needy ones to provide benefits of welfare schemes.

Today in a review meeting of “DISHA” along with Co-chairman Jasbir Singh Gill, MP, Khadoor Sahib, Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal; the Minister asked the officials to spread awareness among people about the PM Swanidhi Programme, which was launched to facilitate small shopkeepers/vendors, under which they will get interest free loan to establish their business.

He asked the officials to launch a campaign to make the people aware in cities besides asking banks to provide loans in an easy way to the people.

Union state minister also asked the officials that the benefit of welfare schemes must reach to all eligible applicants. The minister has asked all the heads of departments to personally monitor the ongoing development projects to ensure quality check besides its timely completion. Besides that he also asked to put proposals for new development required to facilitate people.

The minister also reviewed the PM Awas Yojana, National Health Mission, Jal Jeevan Mission, Household Tap connections to supply drinkable water to each and every home, Swacch Bharat Mission, Construction of roads under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sarak Yojana, National Family Benefit Scheme, Beti Bachao, Beti Parhao, to ensure security and education for all girl students, MNREGA and Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, etc.

The minister also said that to save the groundwater, the Amrit Sarovar scheme has been launched, under which 75 ponds will be developed in the district where water would be used for irrigation. District officials have stated that work on 37 ponds was going on full swing out of which 21 have been completed. The Minister also reviewed the PM Awas Yojana under which as many as 1,922 eligible applicants would be covered in that as Rs 2.46 crore has already been issued.

The minister also reviewed the PM Samman Nidhi Yojana under which 29,161 farmers in the district have been getting benefits of that. He also asked the officials to ensure the completion of the KYC of eligible farmers till March 31.