 MoS Som Parkash reviews govt development, welfare schemes : The Tribune India

MoS Som Parkash reviews govt development, welfare schemes

MoS Som Parkash reviews govt development, welfare schemes


Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 6

Som Parkash, Union Minister for State (MoS), Commerce and Industry, today asked officials to personally monitor the ongoing development projects and welfare schemes launched by the Union Government, to ensure timely completion and quality control besides ensuring reaching out the needy ones to provide benefits of welfare schemes.

Today in a review meeting of “DISHA” along with Co-chairman Jasbir Singh Gill, MP, Khadoor Sahib, Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal; the Minister asked the officials to spread awareness among people about the PM Swanidhi Programme, which was launched to facilitate small shopkeepers/vendors, under which they will get interest free loan to establish their business.

He asked the officials to launch a campaign to make the people aware in cities besides asking banks to provide loans in an easy way to the people.

Union state minister also asked the officials that the benefit of welfare schemes must reach to all eligible applicants. The minister has asked all the heads of departments to personally monitor the ongoing development projects to ensure quality check besides its timely completion. Besides that he also asked to put proposals for new development required to facilitate people.

The minister also reviewed the PM Awas Yojana, National Health Mission, Jal Jeevan Mission, Household Tap connections to supply drinkable water to each and every home, Swacch Bharat Mission, Construction of roads under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sarak Yojana, National Family Benefit Scheme, Beti Bachao, Beti Parhao, to ensure security and education for all girl students, MNREGA and Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, etc.

The minister also said that to save the groundwater, the Amrit Sarovar scheme has been launched, under which 75 ponds will be developed in the district where water would be used for irrigation. District officials have stated that work on 37 ponds was going on full swing out of which 21 have been completed. The Minister also reviewed the PM Awas Yojana under which as many as 1,922 eligible applicants would be covered in that as Rs 2.46 crore has already been issued.

The minister also reviewed the PM Samman Nidhi Yojana under which 29,161 farmers in the district have been getting benefits of that. He also asked the officials to ensure the completion of the KYC of eligible farmers till March 31.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Tourists create ruckus at Manikaran in Himachal Pradesh

2
Punjab

Pandemonium in Punjab Assembly as Bhagwant Mann, Partap Bajwa have a heated argument

3
Punjab

Woman takes lift to Moga from Karnal resident, later flees with car leaving owner behind

4
Nation

Another accused in Umesh Pal murder case killed in encounter in UP's Prayagraj

5
Trending

Do you know why there is a X symbol behind the last coach of a train; Find out the answer

6
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan injured on Hyderabad set of 'Project K', returns to Mumbai home

7
Nation Explainer

Is Artificial Intelligence taking layoff decisions, taking over human jobs?

8
Himachal

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla's Rampur

9
Nation

Hot weather conditions: PM Modi chairs high-level meet to review preparedness for this summer

10
Nation

Excise policy case: Manish Sisodia to be lodged in Tihar Jail no. 1; allowed to carry Bhagavad Gita, spectacles, pen and medicines

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Prineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Parineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla’s Rampur
Himachal

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla's Rampur

Beware! ‘Fake accident’ gang active in city
Jalandhar

Beware! 'Fake accident' gang active in Jalandhar

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended
Haryana

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended

Viral video: Bhopal man invites mob of crows by making their sound, Internet calls him desi Itachi
Trending

Viral video: Bhopal man invites mob of crows by making their cawing sound, Internet calls him desi Itachi

Punjabi women perform Gidha on famous Latin song ‘Gasolina’, video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi women perform Gidha on famous Latin song 'Gasolina', video goes viral

Why young hearts are under attack
Features Variety

Why young hearts are under attack

Bihar man’s wife runs away with her lover, as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover
Trending

Bihar man's wife runs away with her lover; as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover

Top News

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to visit India

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to visit India

Bid to push more exports to India, take forward Indo-Pacific...

Haryana IAS officer alleges extortion attempt

Haryana IAS officer alleges extortion attempt

The accused allegedly is forcing her to pay up Rs 5 crore to...

Rio, Sangma to take oath as CMs of two NE states on Tuesday

Rio, Sangma to take oath as CMs of two NE states on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Sh...

Watch: Indian-origin woman killed, daughter hurt in small plane crash in US

Watch: Indian-origin woman killed, daughter hurt in small plane crash in US

The crash in a residential area of Lindenhurst that missed h...

More trouble for Imran, court junks his plea on arrest warrant

More trouble for former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, court junks his plea on arrest warrant


Cities

View All

ITBP jawan falls to death during scuffle in hospital in Amritsar

ITBP jawan falls to death during scuffle in hospital in Amritsar

IAF man loses bike, mobile to robbers in Amritsar village

4 held in 3-month-old dacoity case in Amritsar

Goindwal prison viral video: Jail officials to be released on bail

Jandiala Police nab 7 for mobile tower battery theft

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Parking contract fraud rocks Chandigarh MC House meet

Parking contract fraud rocks Chandigarh MC House meet

Members vow to slash sewerage cess to 10% in Chandigarh

16 junctions in Mohali to turn into roundabouts

Sarpanches’ Dharna: Cycle track coming up near Panchkula border bears brunt of protesters

STA driver in Vigilance net with Rs 10,000 bribe in Chandigarh

Sisodia sent to judicial custody till March 20, will be lodged in Tihar

Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia sent to judicial custody till March 20, will be lodged in Tihar

Haryana IAS officer alleges extortion attempt

NCR records cleanest winter air since 2018: Report

Ashram flyover extension opens, to cut Delhi-Noida travel time by 25 min

Delhi Metro services to begin at 2.30 pm on Holi

16-year-old flees children’s home; ashram, CWC officials trade barbs

16-year-old flees children's home; ashram, CWC officials trade barbs

Suicide victim's kin say no FIR yet; Police Commissioner seeks report

Missing wheat: Officials yet to file complaint

Receiving less grain, allege depots' body

Ward 78 residents hold sit-in at MC office

ASI’s son, 4 others nabbed for robbing PAU prof of car

ASI’s son, 4 others nabbed for robbing PAU prof of car

Teen shot at near Jandiali village

MC nambardar nabbed for taking Rs 1,000 bribe

Residents protest against ‘non-disbursal’ of wheat

No relief from snatching incidents in city, two more cases reported

Building violations rampant in Patiala

Building violations rampant in Patiala

Patiala MC staff allege misbehaviour by official, skip work, stage protest

Gang of robbers held with arms in Patiala

Experts dwell on investor awareness at Punjabi University, Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, granted patent for nutraceutical products