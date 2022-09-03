Mosque priest robbed of cash

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked four unidentified persons on the charge of snatching cash and keys from Sirajudin, a native of UP and presently working as a priest of a mosque at Nawan Kila village. The victim complained to the police that he was returning home on his bicycle on August 30 when four unidentified motorcycles- borne persons waylaid and assaulted him and snatched Rs 400 and keys of mosque from him. A case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC has been registered against unidentified persons. OC
Man held with illicit liquor
Phillaur: The Nurmahal police have arrested a man on the charge of selling illicit liquor. Investigating officer Amrik Lal said 15 bottles of illicit country-made liquor were seized from the possession of the accused, identified as Paramjit Chand, alias Pammi, a resident of Natt village. A case under Sections 61/1/14 of the Punjab Excise Act has been registered against the accused. OC
PO arrested after 11 years
Shahkot: The Shahkot police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) absconding for the last 11 years. Investigating officer Nirmal Singh said the accused had been identified as Gur Singh, a resident of Lalle village under Makhu police station Ferozepur.
