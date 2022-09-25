Mother-daughter shuttlers put up smashing show in Punjab games

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 24

When Loveleen Sharma, a student of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, started taking coaching for badminton about two years back, her mother Pawana Devi, too developed interest in the game.

Posted as a medical officer in the Punjab Health Department, Pawana too started taking coaching after her working hours and started taking part in the 21-40 years age-group for women. The mother-daughter duo participated in the recently concluded district-level Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean games, bagging medals. While the mother clinched the silver medal, Loveleen bagged the bronze in the under-14 category.

Loveleen Sharma with her trophy won in the badminton tournament.

Pawana shared, “ Earlier, I had won gold in the Open Punjab tournament held at HMV College in the under-35 women’s category. I have also been playing in the district-level events organised by the badminton association. My daughter and I won a silver in the district-level contest too.”

Her daughter Loveleen added, “My mother did not start playing in the stadium right away. She started practising with me in a vacant plot near our house.

During the Covid pandemic days, my parents made temporary arrangements to play in the plot putting up nets. She enjoyed the game so much that she could play for an hour at length. So when I resumed coaching after the Covid times, she joined, too. Very often, she is the only woman practising in the court. She often plays against men just for practice. She is quite a quick learner”.