Mother-daughter shuttlers put up smashing show in Punjab games

Jalandhar, September 24
When Loveleen Sharma, a student of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, started taking coaching for badminton about two years back, her mother Pawana Devi, too developed interest in the game.
Posted as a medical officer in the Punjab Health Department, Pawana too started taking coaching after her working hours and started taking part in the 21-40 years age-group for women. The mother-daughter duo participated in the recently concluded district-level Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean games, bagging medals. While the mother clinched the silver medal, Loveleen bagged the bronze in the under-14 category.
Pawana shared, “ Earlier, I had won gold in the Open Punjab tournament held at HMV College in the under-35 women’s category. I have also been playing in the district-level events organised by the badminton association. My daughter and I won a silver in the district-level contest too.”
Her daughter Loveleen added, “My mother did not start playing in the stadium right away. She started practising with me in a vacant plot near our house.
During the Covid pandemic days, my parents made temporary arrangements to play in the plot putting up nets. She enjoyed the game so much that she could play for an hour at length. So when I resumed coaching after the Covid times, she joined, too. Very often, she is the only woman practising in the court. She often plays against men just for practice. She is quite a quick learner”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27
The third session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be called ...
Congress Legislative Party meeting at Rajasthan CM Gehlot's residence today amid leadership change buzz
According to party sources, Sachin Pilot is the main contend...
'Who will be the Channi of Rajasthan': Sunil Jakhar takes a dig at Sonia Gandhi ahead of state CLP meet
Jakhar, now in BJP, had in 2021-end lost out in the race to ...
'Mann ki Baat': Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi
Urges people to celebrate the birth anniversary of martyr wi...
Russia major partner of India in many domains, discussed range of issues with Lavrov: Jaishankar
Jaishankar held bilateral meeting with Lavrov on the sidelin...