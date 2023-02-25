 Mother Language Day at Apeejay : The Tribune India

Campus Notes

Mother Language Day at Apeejay

Mother Language Day at Apeejay

Apeejay College students during the Mother Language Day celebrations in Jalandhar. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The NSS Wing and Department of Languages of Apeejay College of Fine Arts organised the closing ceremony of the International Mother Language Day week. Dr. Harbhajan Singh Bhatia, former Dean of the Faculty of Languages and former Director of the Academic Staff College, Guru Nanak Dev University, was present as the chief guest on the occasion. Principal Dr. Neerja Dhingra warmly welcomed him. Addressing the students, Dr.Neerja Dhingra said no matter how many languages we become proficient in, but no language can be better than our mother tongue to express the feelings of our heart. Lovepreet Kaur, Assistant Professor of Department of Punjabi, expressed the pain on depleting stage of mother tongue day by day through a self composed poem and highlighted the importance of mother tongue. On this occasion, a spectacular presentation of Karwaan- e- Sukhan documentary dedicated to the journey of India's quintessential languages was presented. Various competitions like poetry recitation, essay writing, calligraphy, kite flying and fancy dress based on literary personalities were organised.

Guest lecture on Full Stack Dev

A guest lecture was organised by the computer department at Trinity College on "Full Stack Development" for overall development of students. In the programme, Gaurav Sharma (Chief Technology Officer) and Talwinder Singh from O7 Services (Senior Project Manager) were the resource persons. They discussed the role of full stack development in IT and other fields and informed the students about front-end and back-end development websites. Director of the college Father Peter, principal Dr. Ajay Parashar, and Sister Reeta, Head of Computer Department, were present.

Hindi Prachar Sanstha Competition

Mahatma Gandhi Raajbhasha Hindi Prachar Sanstha organised Hindi examination at Shiv Jyoti Public School. A total of 177 students participated in the competition. Aarushi of Class 9th, Divya of Class 8th and Mantra Sharma of Class 6th conferred special prize (Gaurav Ratna Puruskar). They won the first prize in the class. The students were guided under Hindi faculty team of Palvinder Kaur, Suman Narula, Jyoti and others. Students of junior and senior wings were awarded medals and certificates.

Cricket C’ship at Doaba College

Doaba College, Jalandhar, organised DCJ Cricket Championship 2023 for the students of Doaba College, Jalandhar, for one week . A total of 42 teams participated in this championship. Pardeep Bhandari, Principal, Doaba College, was the chief guest of the event who was accorded a hearty welcome by Dr. Ominder Johal, Co-ordinator,Prof Sandeep Chahal, Prof. K K Yadav, Prof Arvind Nanda, Dr. Rajiv Khosla and faculty members. Dr. Pardeep Bhandari, in his address, said that the motive of this event was 'One Team One Dream'. The college will keep providing opportunities for the students to channelize their energies through these competitions. He also congratulated the sports committee for the event. The Doaba Fighters team won the match and Sagar emerged as man of the match.

Lecture on ‘Say No to Plastic’

Nature Eco Club of Hindu Kanya College organised a lecture on the topic 'Say No to Plastic' to make the students aware of hazardous effects of using plastic. Puneet Puri, Dean Academics and Head of Zoology Department, DAV College, Jalandhar was the keynote speaker. Addressing the students, he informed them about the harmful effects of the plastic on health as well as on the environment. He explained that plastic is injurious to health as it causes many diseases including cancer and breathing related severe issues and also harm the wildlife. He advised to use the metal utensils instead of the plastic ones. He elaborated the topic through case studies and Power Point Presentation. Convener of the Nature Eco Club, Seema Thakur, thanked the speaker for sharing his valuable views.

TECHNITI-2023 at NIT

Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology is going to organise a National Level Mega Technical Fest TECHNITI-2023 in the campus from February 25-27. The three-day event will feature a range of tech-related activities and competitions, aimed at fostering innovation and creativity among the brightest young minds in India. The event will be inaugurated by Jaspreet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Jalandhar, and Prof. Binod Kumar Kanaujia, Director NIT Jalandhar. Sudheer Kumar N, Director of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Joshi, Deputy CEO of BrahMos, two highly esteemed entities in the realm of space and missile technology, are the chief guests for TechNITi 2023.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

2015 Kotkapura firing case: SIT indicts former CM Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir, ex-DGP Saini; files 7000-page chargesheet

2
Amritsar

Amritpal’s supporters attacked police in cowardly manner, using holy Guru Granth Sahib as a shield: Punjab DGP on Ajnala incident

3
Diaspora

Honorary Consulate of India in Brisbane targeted by Khalistani supporters: Report

4
Trending

Bird strikes rare friendship with man who saved its life, wholesome video goes viral

5
Punjab

Days after EC setback, AAP’s Kejriwal, Mann meet Uddhav in Mumbai

6
Nation

'Shy' Pakistani teen had no visa, she sold jewellery, came to India via Dubai and Nepal to marry her lover

7
Punjab

Unforgivable, says Shiromani Akali Dal

8
Delhi

Delhi MC ruckus: AAP-BJP councillors trade blows in House as Mayor stops recounting

9
Nation

PM’s ‘kabr versus kamal’ offensive against Congress in poll-bound Meghalaya

10
Punjab

Punjab can't be governed from Delhi, says former RAW chief Dulat

Don't Miss

View All
Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president
Diaspora

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022
Diaspora

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022

Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Top News

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in India on 2-day visit

PM Modi, German Chancellor Scholz hold wide-ranging talks

Modi receives Scholz at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the Ge...

Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi to address Congress plenary session; 3 resolutions up for deliberation

Looking forward to aligning with like-minded parties to defeat BJP in 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge

Was addressing the Congress's 85th plenary session

Ex-RAW chief Dulat warns against ‘mis-governance’ in Punjab, says it can't be 'governed from Delhi'

Punjab can't be governed from Delhi, says former RAW chief Dulat

Dulat, however, says he does not foresee another outbreak of...

NEP has reoriented India’s education system according to future demands: PM Modi

National Education Policy has reoriented India's education system according to future demands: PM Modi

Addressing a post-budget webinar, the prime minister says th...

India ranks 42 in 55 countries on International IP Index

India ranks 42 in 55 countries on International IP Index

According to the report, India has maintained continued stro...


Cities

View All

Tight security at Ajnala after clash

Tight security at Ajnala after clash

'Saroop' row: DSGMC, Lalpura allege 'maryada' violation during Ajnala protest

Four child labourers rescued in Amritsar

Chheharta police nab 2 in murder bid case

LIG flats falling into disuse in Amritsar

Oil leakage leads to fire at Bathinda refinery

Oil leakage leads to fire at Bathinda refinery

Expelled from Congress, Bathinda Mayor defiant

Chandigarh Civic body nets Rs 66.79-crore property tax, highest ever

Chandigarh Civic body nets Rs 66.79-crore property tax, highest ever

Heritage sectors of Chandigarh not to be part of proposed Metro

8-acre govt land freed from encroachments in Chandigarh

Mohali youth kidnapped, fingers chopped off

Youngster stabbed to death at Sector 24, Chandigarh

AAP, BJP register police complaints over Delhi MC House ruckus

AAP, BJP register police complaints over Delhi MC House ruckus

4 killed as truck overturns, falls on them in Delhi

Delhi MC ruckus: AAP-BJP councillors trade blows in House as Mayor stops recounting

Do not take direct orders from Delhi LG: AAP govt instructs officials

Shraddha Walkar murder: Court fixes March 7 for hearing arguments on charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala

CMO intervenes to get released land auction money of village

CMO intervenes to get released land auction money of village

DEO: Not aware of reason why Class XII English exam put off

New NRI body comes up; Sabha objects to it

Last rites of gangster killed in encounter performed

Ex-Akali leader calls on Kejriwal

Over 80,000 stray canines sterilised since 2015 in Ludhiana

Over 80,000 stray canines sterilised since 2015 in Ludhiana

A first, fertility rate almost halved in Ludhiana district, below replacement level: Survey

Ludhiana MC seeks details of properties with arrears from LIT

4 land in Khanna police net with charas, opium

Four nabbed with 22-kg ganja in Ludhiana

Patiala: Punjabi University’s NAAC certification lapses

Patiala: Punjabi University's NAAC certification lapses

More powers for associate professor at Government Mohindra College, Patiala

Punjab's 1st portal to monitor govt schemes launched in Patiala district

Execution of plastic waste management model discussed in Patiala

Patiala MC team demolishes, seals illegal structures