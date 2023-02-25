Mother Language Day at Apeejay

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The NSS Wing and Department of Languages of Apeejay College of Fine Arts organised the closing ceremony of the International Mother Language Day week. Dr. Harbhajan Singh Bhatia, former Dean of the Faculty of Languages and former Director of the Academic Staff College, Guru Nanak Dev University, was present as the chief guest on the occasion. Principal Dr. Neerja Dhingra warmly welcomed him. Addressing the students, Dr.Neerja Dhingra said no matter how many languages we become proficient in, but no language can be better than our mother tongue to express the feelings of our heart. Lovepreet Kaur, Assistant Professor of Department of Punjabi, expressed the pain on depleting stage of mother tongue day by day through a self composed poem and highlighted the importance of mother tongue. On this occasion, a spectacular presentation of Karwaan- e- Sukhan documentary dedicated to the journey of India's quintessential languages was presented. Various competitions like poetry recitation, essay writing, calligraphy, kite flying and fancy dress based on literary personalities were organised.

Guest lecture on Full Stack Dev

A guest lecture was organised by the computer department at Trinity College on "Full Stack Development" for overall development of students. In the programme, Gaurav Sharma (Chief Technology Officer) and Talwinder Singh from O7 Services (Senior Project Manager) were the resource persons. They discussed the role of full stack development in IT and other fields and informed the students about front-end and back-end development websites. Director of the college Father Peter, principal Dr. Ajay Parashar, and Sister Reeta, Head of Computer Department, were present.

Hindi Prachar Sanstha Competition

Mahatma Gandhi Raajbhasha Hindi Prachar Sanstha organised Hindi examination at Shiv Jyoti Public School. A total of 177 students participated in the competition. Aarushi of Class 9th, Divya of Class 8th and Mantra Sharma of Class 6th conferred special prize (Gaurav Ratna Puruskar). They won the first prize in the class. The students were guided under Hindi faculty team of Palvinder Kaur, Suman Narula, Jyoti and others. Students of junior and senior wings were awarded medals and certificates.

Cricket C’ship at Doaba College

Doaba College, Jalandhar, organised DCJ Cricket Championship 2023 for the students of Doaba College, Jalandhar, for one week . A total of 42 teams participated in this championship. Pardeep Bhandari, Principal, Doaba College, was the chief guest of the event who was accorded a hearty welcome by Dr. Ominder Johal, Co-ordinator,Prof Sandeep Chahal, Prof. K K Yadav, Prof Arvind Nanda, Dr. Rajiv Khosla and faculty members. Dr. Pardeep Bhandari, in his address, said that the motive of this event was 'One Team One Dream'. The college will keep providing opportunities for the students to channelize their energies through these competitions. He also congratulated the sports committee for the event. The Doaba Fighters team won the match and Sagar emerged as man of the match.

Lecture on ‘Say No to Plastic’

Nature Eco Club of Hindu Kanya College organised a lecture on the topic 'Say No to Plastic' to make the students aware of hazardous effects of using plastic. Puneet Puri, Dean Academics and Head of Zoology Department, DAV College, Jalandhar was the keynote speaker. Addressing the students, he informed them about the harmful effects of the plastic on health as well as on the environment. He explained that plastic is injurious to health as it causes many diseases including cancer and breathing related severe issues and also harm the wildlife. He advised to use the metal utensils instead of the plastic ones. He elaborated the topic through case studies and Power Point Presentation. Convener of the Nature Eco Club, Seema Thakur, thanked the speaker for sharing his valuable views.

TECHNITI-2023 at NIT

Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology is going to organise a National Level Mega Technical Fest TECHNITI-2023 in the campus from February 25-27. The three-day event will feature a range of tech-related activities and competitions, aimed at fostering innovation and creativity among the brightest young minds in India. The event will be inaugurated by Jaspreet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Jalandhar, and Prof. Binod Kumar Kanaujia, Director NIT Jalandhar. Sudheer Kumar N, Director of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Joshi, Deputy CEO of BrahMos, two highly esteemed entities in the realm of space and missile technology, are the chief guests for TechNITi 2023.