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Home / Jalandhar / Mother sold her jewellery, Jashanpreet won silver

Mother sold her jewellery, Jashanpreet won silver

Athlete overcomes personal loss, financial hardship to help Punjab clinch relay medal at national athletics meet

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Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:31 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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Jashanpreet Singh with his mother.
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Punjab's silver medal-winning performance in the mixed 4x400m relay at the 65th National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar has brought to the fore inspiring stories of grit and determination. While The Tribune had earlier highlighted that three of the four relay runners train in Jalandhar and one in Bathinda, the journey of 25-year-old Jashanpreet Singh stands out as a remarkable tale of perseverance.

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Hailing from Samad Bhai village in Moga district, Jashanpreet's life took a difficult turn in 2012 when his father, a head constable, passed away. The loss left the family struggling financially, but it did not deter the young athlete from chasing his dream.

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"I started playing athletics when I was 14 in school. My maternal grandfather and uncle also loved sports, but they could not continue because of financial constraints. I wanted to fulfil that dream," Jashanpreet told The Tribune.

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In 2017, he moved to Jalandhar to pursue professional training. The family survived largely on the pension his mother received after his father's death.

"There were many problems. We managed everything with the pension that my mother received. We somehow continued with whatever little we had," he said.

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The road to success was far from easy. Purchasing professional equipment, especially spikes for competitions, often seemed beyond the family's reach.

"Whenever we went to compete at the national level, we needed spikes. Some of our relatives settled abroad helped us whenever they could. My mother even sold her jewellery so that I could continue my training and achieve my dreams," he recalled.

Jashanpreet is now serving with the Punjab Police in Jalandhar on probation.

Despite winning a national silver medal, his ambitions remain much bigger. "My aim is to represent India at the international level and win medals for the country," he said.

Jashanpreet's journey from personal tragedy and financial hardship to standing on the podium at the National Inter-State Championships is a motivation for people around.

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