Mother-son booked for Rs 40 lakh fraud in Tanda

The Tanda police have booked a woman and her son for allegedly duping a resident of Khudda village of Rs 40 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Jyoti Babar, alias Manjit Kaur, wife of Prashotam Lal, a resident of Heera Colony, and her son Raman Kumar.

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In his complaint, Sarvanjit Singh of Khudda alleged that the accused had promised to help him set up a pump and obtain the licence. He alleged that the two caused him financial loss during the process.

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The complainant further alleged that the accused subsequently obtained a loan of Rs 40 lakh from a bank in his name.

On the basis of the complaint, the Tanda police registered a case against the mother-son duo and initiated an investigation. The police are verifying the bank records and other documents related to the alleged transaction.