Mother-son duo arrested for murder bid, firing in Phagwara village

The Nurmahal police have arrested a woman and her son for an alleged attempted murder and shooting incident. Investigating Officer (IO) Subash Chandar said the accused were identified as Kirandeep Kaur, a resident of Khajurla village under the Phagwara Sadar police station, and her son, Rajpreet Singh (alias Lajarass).

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According to the complaint filed by Tejindar Pal Singha, a resident of Rajowal village, Kirandeep Kaur was his wife Sukhmandeep Kaur’s paternal aunt. Singha alleged that Kirandeep strongly disapproved of their love marriage.

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The complainant stated that the accused kidnapped his pregnant wife on May 4, and a prominent local villager later managed to rescue her. Singha further alleged that when he and his wife returned to their village, Rajpreet Singh, along with an accomplice identified as Sukhveer Singh and several associates, vandalised their house gate, hurled abuses and opened fire with the intent to kill him and his family.

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The IO confirmed that a case was registered against the accused under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 333 (lurking house trespass), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 324(4) (mischief), and 191(3)/190 (rioting), alongside Sections 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act. Section 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) was later added to the FIR, the IO said.