icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Mother-son duo arrested for murder bid, firing in Phagwara village

Mother-son duo arrested for murder bid, firing in Phagwara village

A case registered against accused under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

article_Author
Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 01:01 AM May 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation
Advertisement

The Nurmahal police have arrested a woman and her son for an alleged attempted murder and shooting incident. Investigating Officer (IO) Subash Chandar said the accused were identified as Kirandeep Kaur, a resident of Khajurla village under the Phagwara Sadar police station, and her son, Rajpreet Singh (alias Lajarass).

Advertisement

According to the complaint filed by Tejindar Pal Singha, a resident of Rajowal village, Kirandeep Kaur was his wife Sukhmandeep Kaur’s paternal aunt. Singha alleged that Kirandeep strongly disapproved of their love marriage.

Advertisement

The complainant stated that the accused kidnapped his pregnant wife on May 4, and a prominent local villager later managed to rescue her. Singha further alleged that when he and his wife returned to their village, Rajpreet Singh, along with an accomplice identified as Sukhveer Singh and several associates, vandalised their house gate, hurled abuses and opened fire with the intent to kill him and his family.

Advertisement

The IO confirmed that a case was registered against the accused under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 333 (lurking house trespass), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 324(4) (mischief), and 191(3)/190 (rioting), alongside Sections 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act. Section 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) was later added to the FIR, the IO said.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts