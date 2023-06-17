Mother-son duo arrested for peddling narcotics

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 16

The police arrested a mother-son duo with 105 grams of heroin last night. The accused were identified as Ravi and his mother Maina of Chagg Colony, Phagwara. The duo was arrested at a check- point. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered.

In another case, the police arrested two drug traders and seized 10 grams of heroin and 785 intoxicant tablets from their possession last night. Both the accused, Rahul Kundal of Sadhu Singh Nagar and Shivam Chawla of Mansa Devi Nagar, were nabbed at a naka near Akal Stadium, Phagwara. The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act against the accused.