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Home / Jalandhar / Mother-son duo from Shahkot clears Class XII exams together, inspires villagers

Mother-son duo from Shahkot clears Class XII exams together, inspires villagers

She now plans to pursue BA

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Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:55 AM May 15, 2026 IST
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Mother-son duo in a jubilant mood at Shahkot, Jalandhar. A Tribune photograph
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In an inspiring story of determination and life-long learning, 42-year-old Sandip Kaur from Kotla Surajmal village in Shahkot has passed the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class XII examinations along with her son Jashandeep Singh.

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Sandip Kaur secured 307 marks out of 500, while her son scored 65 per cent marks in the board exams. Their achievement has become a source of pride and motivation for many in the village.

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Sandip shared that the journey began when she visited an institute in Shahkot for her son’s admission. Impressed by the institute’s teaching methods and supportive environment, she expressed her desire to continue her own education.

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“I had completed my Class X before marriage and always wanted to study further, but family responsibilities took priority after I became a mother of three children,” she said.

Encouraged by the institute and supported by her husband, who works as a driver, Sandip resumed her studies after many years. Despite managing household responsibilities, she dedicated more than two hours daily to studying.

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Her determination became even more remarkable after she suffered an accident just before her final examination. “I did not expect my result to be that good because of the accident before the last paper, but today I feel extremely happy,” she said.

Sandip also recalled feeling nervous while appearing for exams among much younger students, but her confidence grew with time.

Not stopping here, she now plans to pursue a Bachelor of Arts (BA). Her son Jashandeep, who will also enroll in BA, dreams of joining the police force in the future.

Prabhjit Singh from the institute praised Sandip’s commitment and revealed that the institute reduced her fee by half due to the family’s financial condition.

“I was deeply moved by Sandip Kaur’s dedication and passion for education,” he said.

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