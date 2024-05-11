Mother’s Day celebrated

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Mother's Day was celebrated at St. Soldier Divine Public School, Master Gurbanta Singh Marg, under the supervision of school principal Divpreet Kaur and staff members. Group Vice-Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra was present as the chief guest on the occasion. The function started with the traditional lighting of the lamp by the chief guest, school principal and all the mothers. The name of the ceremony was also kept as an offering to the mother (Mom is Wow). The function started with a dance by Roshan, a student of the school on a song dedicated to the mother. Apart from this, the students narrated the character of the mother from her childhood till her last breath through a short drama. Mothers also danced and did modelling. They were given different titles like Fashion Guru, Natural Beauty, Graceful Mom, Cool Mom, Super Mom etc.

Seth Hukam Chand SD Public School

Mother's Day was celebrated at Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Senior Secondary School. A plethora of activities were conducted in the school which indulged students in creativity. In pre-primary wing, the celebrations commenced with the welcoming of mothers with 'tilak', followed by dance of tiny tots, games and modelling performed by mothers. The students expressed their love and affection in card-making competition and making of bouquets of tissue paper flowers. Principal Priyanka Sharma extended her greetings on Mother's Day to all mothers and appreciated the efforts of the students. She also asked them to respect their parents and make efforts to fulfill their dreams.

CJS Public School

Mother's Day was celebrated by the students of Jack and Jill wing of CJS Public School with enthusiasm. On the occasion, tiny tots showed their gratitude towards their mothers by making beautiful creative cards for them. The main idea was to highlight the importance of mothers in the life of their children. Chairperson Neena Mittal and Principal Dr Ravi Suta appreciated the efforts of little CJSians by saying that mother's love is the purest form of love that one could find on this earth.

World Athletics Day

World Athletics Day was celebrated with enthusiasm at 'The Gurukul' School. Various games were organised in the school on the occasion like race for pre-primary students. Cone race, frog race, lemon spoon race, book balance race, balloon race and bag pack race for primary wing students and for senior students three-leg race, sack race, relay race and long jump were organised.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.