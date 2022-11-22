Motivational session for law students held

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 21

A motivational session for postgraduate and undergraduate students of University Institute of legal studies, Punjab University Swami Sarvanand Giri Regional Centre, Hoshiarpur, was organised recently during the orientation of law students. The session was addressed by SS Mand, Commandant Trg, BSF Sub Training centre, Kharkan, as the key note speaker.

For a successful career, it becomes imperative that students focus on being a multi-faceted personality rather than focusing just on professional development. — SS Mand, BSF Commandant

Dr Harminder Singh Bains, director of the regional center welcomed the chief guest. Commandant Mand motivated the students and exhorted them to strive for excellence. He appreciated the students for opting legal studies as a career choice.

Sharing anecdotal accounts from his life, Mand expressed that for a successful career, it becomes imperative that the students must focus on being a multi-faceted personality rather than focusing just on professional development. The modern youth should make their choices wisely and not get lured by the misuses of the modern technology and other advancements.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr Vinay Sharma, co-ordinator, UILS.

