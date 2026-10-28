DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Motorcycle-borne miscreants snatch gold earrings from elderly woman

Motorcycle-borne miscreants snatch gold earrings from elderly woman

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:07 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation. File.
Advertisement

A brazen robbery in the Bawa Gadhiya area of Phagwara has left residents concerned about public safety after two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly snatched gold earrings from an elderly woman returning home from a temple and threatened to shoot people who tried to intervene.

The victim identified as Geeta Soni, told that she was returning home after offering prayers at the temple at around 8.15 am when two unidentified men riding a motorcycle approached her. The assailants allegedly grabbed her ears and forcibly snatched both gold earrings before fleeing. The earrings reportedly fell to the ground during the struggle and were damaged.

Advertisement

The assailants allegedly displayed a sharp-edged weapon, described in the report as a datar and threatened to shoot those who attempted to stop them. The victim’s family told that the stolen earrings weighed approximately one tola and were worth more than Rs 1 lakh, resulting in a significant financial loss. The incident has reportedly triggered anger and anxiety among local residents, who have expressed concern over the safety of people, particularly elderly women, travelling alone to and from places of worship.

Advertisement

Following the incident, a police team reached the spot and assessed the circumstances surrounding the robbery. The police recorded the victim’s statement and initiated an investigation into the incident. Cops are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed in the surrounding area to identify the suspects and establish their movements before and after the robbery.

The footage reportedly shows two young men allegedly involved in the incident. Investigators are examining the available visual evidence to establish their identities and gather further clues. The police have also begun the process of taking legal action against the unidentified assailants on the basis of the victim’s statement.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts