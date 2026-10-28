Motorcycle-borne miscreants snatch gold earrings from elderly woman

A brazen robbery in the Bawa Gadhiya area of Phagwara has left residents concerned about public safety after two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly snatched gold earrings from an elderly woman returning home from a temple and threatened to shoot people who tried to intervene.

The victim identified as Geeta Soni, told that she was returning home after offering prayers at the temple at around 8.15 am when two unidentified men riding a motorcycle approached her. The assailants allegedly grabbed her ears and forcibly snatched both gold earrings before fleeing. The earrings reportedly fell to the ground during the struggle and were damaged.

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The assailants allegedly displayed a sharp-edged weapon, described in the report as a datar and threatened to shoot those who attempted to stop them. The victim’s family told that the stolen earrings weighed approximately one tola and were worth more than Rs 1 lakh, resulting in a significant financial loss. The incident has reportedly triggered anger and anxiety among local residents, who have expressed concern over the safety of people, particularly elderly women, travelling alone to and from places of worship.

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Following the incident, a police team reached the spot and assessed the circumstances surrounding the robbery. The police recorded the victim’s statement and initiated an investigation into the incident. Cops are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed in the surrounding area to identify the suspects and establish their movements before and after the robbery.

The footage reportedly shows two young men allegedly involved in the incident. Investigators are examining the available visual evidence to establish their identities and gather further clues. The police have also begun the process of taking legal action against the unidentified assailants on the basis of the victim’s statement.