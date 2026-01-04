Motorcycle crashes into stray cow, rider dies in Hoshiarpur

A 36-year-old man was killed on the spot after his motorcycle collided with a stray animal near Posi village on Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Anuj Kumar, son of Pawan Kumar, a native of Bangarh in Himachal Pradesh, who was currently residing at Sunni with his maternal aunt, Anita Kumari.

According to information, Anuj was riding his Bullet motorcycle towards Sunni village when a stray cow suddenly came in front of his bike near Posi village.

He lost control and fell on the road, sustaining serious injuries. He was rushed to Civil Hospital, Mahilpur, where doctors declared him brought dead. Anuj worked as a tempo traveller driver. The Mahilpur police have taken the body into custody and initiated further legal proceedings.