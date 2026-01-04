DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Motorcycle crashes into stray cow, rider dies in Hoshiarpur

Motorcycle crashes into stray cow, rider dies in Hoshiarpur

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 08:54 AM Jan 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A 36-year-old man was killed on the spot after his motorcycle collided with a stray animal near Posi village on Saturday morning.

Advertisement

The deceased has been identified as Anuj Kumar, son of Pawan Kumar, a native of Bangarh in Himachal Pradesh, who was currently residing at Sunni with his maternal aunt, Anita Kumari.

Advertisement

According to information, Anuj was riding his Bullet motorcycle towards Sunni village when a stray cow suddenly came in front of his bike near Posi village.

Advertisement

He lost control and fell on the road, sustaining serious injuries. He was rushed to Civil Hospital, Mahilpur, where doctors declared him brought dead. Anuj worked as a tempo traveller driver. The Mahilpur police have taken the body into custody and initiated further legal proceedings.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts