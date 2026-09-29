Motorcycle rally from Jalandhar to Ludhiana promotes advanced vision correction

Thind Eye Hospital recently organised ‘SMILE Pro Vision Ride-2026’, a motorcycle rally from Jalandhar to Ludhiana, in a bid to raise awareness about advanced vision correction and mark the launch of SMILE Pro at Thind Eye Hospital, Ludhiana. The ride was flagged off by Dr JS Thind, chairman, managing director and chief eye surgeon of Thind Eye Hospital.

More than 250 motorcycle enthusiasts and supporters participated in the campaign. The rally commenced from Thind Eye Hospital on Mall Road, Jalandhar, and concluded at Thind Eye Hospital on Ferozepur Road, Ludhiana.

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