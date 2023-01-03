Motorcycle thief arrested

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a miscreant on the charge of stealing motorcycles and recovered from his possession four stolen two-wheelers. The investigating officer (IO) Balwindar Singh said the accused has been identified as Gurdev Singh alias Kali Singh, a resident of Mundi Kalu village. The IO said a case under Sections 379,411 and 482 of IPC has been registered against the accused. His accomplice Sarabjit Singh alias Saabi, a resident of Lattian Wal village in Kapurthala, is absconding. OC

Five booked for fraud

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by a resident of Haibu-kalan in Ludhiana, Harwinder Singh, the Phagwara police have registered a case under Section 420, 419, 465 and 467 of IPC against five cheaters on the charge of duping him of Rs 13 lakh. The victim told the police that the accused took loan from the company by producing fake documents. The police are investigating the matter. No arrests have been made so far. OC

One arrested under NDPS Act

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling intoxicating tablets. Investigating officer (IO) Lakhvir Singh said as many as 150 intoxicating tablets were seized from the possession of the suspect, who has been identified as Gurwindar Singh, a resident of Dhando Wal village. The IO said a case has been registered against the suspect . In another case, the Bilga police have nabbed an absconding drug peddler — Bakhshish Singh of Burj Hassan village — on the charge of selling heroin and intoxicating tablets, said SHO Mohindar Pal.