Motorcyclist booked on charge of rash driving

Shahkot, July 2
The police have booked a motorcyclist on the charges of causing grievous hurt by an act endangering the life or personal safety of others, rash driving on the public road and mischief.
Investigating officer (IO) Sulinder Singh said the suspect had been identified as Joginder Pal, a resident of Rai Wal Dona village. Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Koharr Khurd village, complained to the police that the suspect, who was driving his two-wheeler in a fast and negligent manner, hit his motorcycle rehri near a petrol pump in Shahkot on the morning of June 29.
He suffered serious injuries in the mishap. The IO said a case under Sections 279, 337, 338 and 427 of the IPC had been registered against Joginder Pal.
