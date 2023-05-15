Motorcyclist dies in accident

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: A motorcyclist was killed in an accident near Mehatpur railway crossing on the Nakodar -Jagraon road on Saturday. SHO Har Gurdev Singh said the deceased, Jaideep Singh (25), was a resident of Mohalla Shandhuan Mehatpur. He said Jaideep was coming to Nakodar when his motorcycle collided with a truck near the railway crossing. The deceased was rushed to Civil Hospital from where he was referred to Jalandhar, but he died on the way. OC

Youth consumes wrong drug, dies

Phagwara: A youth from the Lohian Khas village died on Saturday after consuming the wrong medicine. Investigating Officer Manoj Kumar said the deceased, Romi (25), was a resident of Chak Chela village. The father of the deceased told the police that his son consumed the wrong medicine and died. The IO said the police, acting under Section 174 of the CrPC, handed over the body to the family after the post-mortem. OC

Woman peddler held in phagwara

Phagwara: The police arrested a woman drugs smuggler and recovered 5 grams of heroin and 1,500 intoxicant tablets from her possession last night. The arrested accused was identified as Kamaljit Kaur, a resident of Kirpalpur Colony, Phagwara. Superintendent of Police Mukhtiar Rai said the accused was the nabbed by a police team.