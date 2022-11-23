Move to waive gaushalas' power bill arrears revolutionary: Jimpa

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 22:

Revenue Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa on Tuesday said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s decision to waive the electricity bill arrears of 20 state-run gaushalas and verified registered gaushalas till October 31 was a revolutionary step. He said the government would continue to take such pro-people decisions for the welfare of people under the leadership of Mann.

Govt Committed to welfare of all sections From Day 1, the Mann government committed itself to delivering a clean and transparent administration. Every minister, MLA and representative of the government is working honestly and diligently for the people. — Bram Shanker Jimpa, Revenue Minister

In a statement issued here, Jimpa said recently the Punjab Cabinet had given nod to waive the arrears of electricity bills of registered gaushalas. With this decision, the financial burden on the cowsheds would ease, strengthening them to take care of the helpless animals in a better way. Pertinently, the funds for this work would be utilised from PSPCL’s collected cow cess.

Jimpa said that under the leadership of Mann, the government had taken several decisions and implemented guarantees to directly benefit the common man.

He said while the electricity bill of lakhs of people of the state had started coming zero, the financial condition of the state had also been improving. Jimpa said it was just the beginning and many more pro-people decisions would be taken for the betterment of the state in the near future.