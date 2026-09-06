MP Chabbewal faces volley of questions on corruption, civic woes & encroachments

Allegations of increasing corruption in civil, revenue and police administration, illegal encroachments and the lack of basic civic amenities dominated a ‘face-to-face’ interaction organised by the Citizen Rights Forum at the Blood Bank here on Thursday evening.

Member of Parliament Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, who attended the programme, had to face a volley of questions related to problems being facing by the public in government offices. Forum president Prof PK Bansal, Harbans Lal, Kulwinder Pasi, Ravinder Chot, Pankaj Gautam and Dr GS Virk raised various issues concerning the city.

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A major issue raised during the interaction was the alleged exploitation of people visiting the Tehsil Complex for property registrations. Kulwinder Pasi alleged that deed writers were allegedly collecting Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 from people in the name of officials, which, he said, was bringing a bad name to the government. Dr Chabbewal assured the forum that he would take up the matter and make efforts to ensure that appropriate action was initiated at the earliest.

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The residents also raised the issue of alleged corruption in civil, revenue and police administration and demanded effective measures to check such practices. Illegal encroachments in different parts of the city were also highlighted.

Among the civic demands raised were installation of a lift at Platform No. 3 of Phagwara railway station, construction of a footpath in Hargobind Nagar, installation of speed breakers on Hoshiarpur Road and at Plahi Chowk, creation of a no-parking zone in Hargobind Nagar and repair of the damaged road along the GT Road service lane.

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The residents further demanded that adequate doctors should remain available in the emergency department of the Civil Hospital, particularly during emergencies. They also alleged irregularities in funds meant for repairing houses of economically weaker sections and sought an inquiry into the matter.

Dr Chabbewal assured the delegation that the issues raised during the interaction would be taken up with the authorities concerned and efforts would be made to resolve them.

Dr Narinderpal Singh Makkar, Dr Mohan Singh, Ravinder Singh Chot, Harbans Lal, KL Jain, JS Virk, Pankaj Gautam, Pramod Joshi, VP Singh Arora and Raman Nehra were among those present.