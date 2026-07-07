DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / MP Chabbewal flags off bus carrying devotees to shrines

MP Chabbewal flags off bus carrying devotees to shrines

Government will bear all expenses related to transportation, accommodation and meals during the pilgrimage

article_Author
Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:45 AM Jul 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Member Parliament Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal flags off bus carrying devotees from Naroor village in the Phagwara subdivision.
Advertisement

Member of Parliament (MP) Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal on Monday flagged off a bus carrying devotees to Sri Anandpur Sahib, Sri Kiratpur Sahib and Sri Naina Devi Temple under the Punjab Government’s Mukh Mantri Teerth Yatra Scheme from Naroor village in the Phagwara subdivision.

Advertisement

Interacting with the devotees before the bus departed, Dr Chabbewal said the Punjab Government had launched the Mukh Mantri Teerth Yatra Scheme to enable people to undertake free pilgrimages to prominent religious sites.

Advertisement

“Under the scheme, devotees are being provided free visits to Sri Amritsar Sahib, Sri Anandpur Sahib and other revered places of worship,” he said.

Advertisement

The MP said the Punjab Government bears all expenses related to transportation, accommodation and meals during the pilgrimage. The initiative, he added, had enabled thousands of people — particularly senior citizens who were previously unable to undertake religious journeys due to financial or other constraints — to fulfil their long-cherished wish of visiting sacred shrines.

Dr Chabbewal said the pilgrims travelling on the bus would visit Sri Anandpur Sahib, Sri Kiratpur Sahib and Sri Naina Devi Temple. Describing the scheme as one of the Punjab Government’s flagship initiatives, he said it was open to people of all castes, religions, income groups and regions.

Advertisement

He further said elaborate arrangements had been made to ensure a safe and comfortable pilgrimage. “Devotees aged 50 years and above are eligible to register under the scheme, with a voter ID card being mandatory for registration,” he said.

“Pilgrims are provided air-conditioned buses, hotel accommodation and meals free of cost. Each bus is accompanied by an attendant, while a medical team travels with the pilgrims to provide immediate assistance in case of any emergency,” Dr Chabbewal said.

Expressing gratitude to the Punjab Government for the initiative, the devotees said the scheme had enabled them to undertake pilgrimages to revered religious places without any financial burden.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts