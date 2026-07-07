MP Chabbewal flags off bus carrying devotees to shrines

Member of Parliament (MP) Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal on Monday flagged off a bus carrying devotees to Sri Anandpur Sahib, Sri Kiratpur Sahib and Sri Naina Devi Temple under the Punjab Government’s Mukh Mantri Teerth Yatra Scheme from Naroor village in the Phagwara subdivision.

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Interacting with the devotees before the bus departed, Dr Chabbewal said the Punjab Government had launched the Mukh Mantri Teerth Yatra Scheme to enable people to undertake free pilgrimages to prominent religious sites.

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“Under the scheme, devotees are being provided free visits to Sri Amritsar Sahib, Sri Anandpur Sahib and other revered places of worship,” he said.

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The MP said the Punjab Government bears all expenses related to transportation, accommodation and meals during the pilgrimage. The initiative, he added, had enabled thousands of people — particularly senior citizens who were previously unable to undertake religious journeys due to financial or other constraints — to fulfil their long-cherished wish of visiting sacred shrines.

Dr Chabbewal said the pilgrims travelling on the bus would visit Sri Anandpur Sahib, Sri Kiratpur Sahib and Sri Naina Devi Temple. Describing the scheme as one of the Punjab Government’s flagship initiatives, he said it was open to people of all castes, religions, income groups and regions.

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He further said elaborate arrangements had been made to ensure a safe and comfortable pilgrimage. “Devotees aged 50 years and above are eligible to register under the scheme, with a voter ID card being mandatory for registration,” he said.

“Pilgrims are provided air-conditioned buses, hotel accommodation and meals free of cost. Each bus is accompanied by an attendant, while a medical team travels with the pilgrims to provide immediate assistance in case of any emergency,” Dr Chabbewal said.

Expressing gratitude to the Punjab Government for the initiative, the devotees said the scheme had enabled them to undertake pilgrimages to revered religious places without any financial burden.