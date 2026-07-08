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Home / Jalandhar / MP Chabbewal flags off documentary van to spread Guru Ravidas’ teachings in Phagwara

MP Chabbewal flags off documentary van to spread Guru Ravidas’ teachings in Phagwara

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 02:22 AM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal flags off a mobile documentary van on Tuesday.
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As part of the government’s year-long programmes dedicated to the 650th Parkash Purb of Guru Ravidas, Member of Parliament Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal on Tuesday flagged off a documentary van in Phagwara. The van will visit villages across Phagwara to screen a documentary highlighting the life, teachings and philosophy of Guru Ravidas.

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Speaking on the occasion, Member of Parliament Dr Chabbewal stated that the state government had deputed two specially designed documentary vans for Kapurthala district. He said each van would cover two villages every day, taking Guru Ravidas’ message of equality, social justice, devotion, and universal brotherhood directly to the people. He added that, in the first phase, the vans would tour villages falling under the Phagwara and Bholath subdivisions.

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The MP further said that the specially designed vans were equipped with LED screens on which a 30-minute documentary would be screened, depicting the life, teachings and philosophy of Guru Ravidas. He added that the campaign would connect the younger generation with the Guru’s timeless teachings and inspire them to build a harmonious and discrimination-free society.

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Dr Chabbewal said that the documentary campaign was part of the Punjab Government’s comprehensive programme to commemorate the 650th Prakash Purb of Guru Ravidas, for which the state government had earmarked Rs 100 crore. He added that Guru Ravidas had envisioned an egalitarian society free from caste discrimination and social inequality. The MP urged people, especially the youth, to watch the documentary in large numbers and imbibe the ideals of Guru Ravidas in their lives. He said the campaign would help preserve and promote the saint’s rich spiritual and social legacy among future generations.

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