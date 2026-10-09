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Home / Jalandhar / MP Chabbewal flags off pilgrimage bus from Phagwara

MP Chabbewal flags off pilgrimage bus from Phagwara

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Phagwara, Updated At : 04:22 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal. FILE
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Member of Parliament Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal on Thursday evening flagged off a bus carrying devotees from Phagwara to Khatu Shyam and Salasar Balaji under the Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra scheme.

Interacting with the devotees, Dr Chabbewal said that the Punjab government had launched the Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra scheme to enable people to undertake free pilgrimages to prominent religious places.

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He said that around six lakh people across Punjab had already benefited from the scheme so far, which had enabled them, particularly senior citizens, to visit religious places without any financial burden.

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Dr Chabbewal said the scheme was an ambitious programme of the Punjab government under which devotees are provided free transportation, accommodation and meals during their pilgrimage. He said the devotees travelling in Thursday’s bus from Phagwara would pay obeisance at Khatu Shyam and Salasar Balaji. Elaborate arrangements had been made to ensure a safe, comfortable and hassle-free journey for the pilgrims, he added.

Dr Chabbewal said the scheme had received an encouraging response from people across the state, with thousands of devotees availing themselves of the opportunity to visit sacred religious places. He said the government was committed to continuing such people-centric initiatives aimed at providing dignity, convenience and equal opportunities to all sections of society.

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The devotees also thanked the Punjab government and Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal for facilitating the pilgrimage and said that the scheme had made it possible for them to visit religious places without having to bear the expenses of travel, accommodation and others.

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