MP Chabbewal inaugurates Rs 30-lakh tubewell project in Phagwara

Member Parliament Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal on Friday inaugurated a new tubewell project at Ward No. 48, Mansa Devi Park, Phagwara, to further improve the potable water supply in the area.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Chabbewal said that the tubewell project had been completed at a cost of Rs 30 lakh and would provide a significant boost to the availability of drinking water for residents of the locality. He said that the project had been completed in a record time of just 27 days, which reflects commitment of the Punjab government towards addressing the basic civic needs of the people in a time-bound manner.

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He accompanied by Mayor Rampal Uppal, said that five such tubewell projects would be established across Phagwara city at a total cost of Rs 1.5 crore. Dr Chabbewal said that the project was not merely about installing new tubewell but represented a broader effort to strengthen the overall water supply infrastructure of Phagwara. He said that wherever water supply-related issues were identified, additional projects would be taken up as per requirement so that residents do not face inconvenience.

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He said that several development projects worth crores of rupees were already underway in the city and would contribute towards improving civic infrastructure and providing better facilities to the people. He said that the government was laying emphasis on strengthening basic infrastructure alongside undertaking major development works so that the benefits of development reached residents in every part of the city.

The residents of area welcomed the inauguration of the tubewell project and expressed satisfaction over the timely completion of the work. They thanked the MP for taking up the project to address the drinking water needs of the area.