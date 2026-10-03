MP Chabbewal lays foundation stone of Rs 1-crore bridge near Panshta village in Phagwara

Member Parliament (MP) Raj Kumar Chabbewal laid the foundation stone of a 10-metre single-span bridge over Bist Doab Canal near Kukowal village, close to Panshta village, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 1 crore .The project, being executed by the Punjab Mandi Board, would be completed within two months and provide improved connectivity and greater convenience to residents of the surrounding villages.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Chabbewal said the construction of the bridge would address the long-standing connectivity requirements of the local population and facilitate smoother movement for residents. He added that strengthening rural infrastructure and improving road connectivity remained important priorities to ensure greater convenience for people living in villages and the adjoining areas.

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Providing details of other ongoing development initiatives, Chabbewal said the repair work on the Rawalpindi-Panchhat road had also commenced at a cost of Rs 82.8 lakh. Besides, the phirni in Panchhat village was being upgraded at an estimated cost of Rs 1.41 crore. These projects would improve road conditions, facilitate smoother movement and enhance connectivity for residents, commuters and other road users, he said. The construction of a bridge on the Sahni-Malikpur link road would also soon start as the government had released Rs 2.5 crore, he said.

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Making another significant announcement, Chabbewal said the Punjab Government had released Rs 3 crore for the construction of a bridge on the Nadalon-Panjoda in Chabbewal constituency with work expected to commence soon. He said the proposed bridge would further strengthen connectivity in the area and provide greater convenience to residents, while supporting the movement of people and vehicles between adjoining villages.

Chabbewal further said the Punjab Government was committed to transforming Phagwara into a developed city with modern infrastructure and improved civic amenities. He added that development works worth several crores were already underway across Phagwara and its surrounding areas, while several additional projects were in the pipeline and would be initiated soon.

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The MP said coordinated efforts were being made to accelerate development works and ensure that infrastructure projects translated into tangible benefits for the public.