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Home / Jalandhar / MP Chabbewal urges Satkar Sakhis to speed up registrations under Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana

MP Chabbewal urges Satkar Sakhis to speed up registrations under Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:56 AM Jun 14, 2026 IST
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Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal. FILE
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To expedite the enrolment of eligible beneficiaries under the Punjab Government’s flagship Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana, MP Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal on Saturday called upon Mahila Satkar Sakhis to ensure smooth registration of beneficiaries so that they could start receiving benefits from July 1 with its launch across the state.

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Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal visited here to meet Satkar Sakhi’s and urged them to further intensify the registration. He said every eligible woman would get the benefit under the scheme in terms of financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per month, while women belonging to Scheduled Castes would be entitled to Rs 1,500 per month. He said Punjab Government had fulfilled its promises made with the women and shortly they would get the due benefits.

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Taking stock of ongoing registration, Dr Chabbewal said that the financial assistance amounting to nearly Rs 12 crores per month would be directly transferred to the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries in Phagwara under the scheme. The programme aims to empower women, said Dr Chabbewal adding that Punjab Government led by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had initiated landmark decisions and programmes for the all-round development for every section of the society.

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Addressing the gathering of Mahila Satkar Sakhis, Dr Chabbewal said that one Satkar Sakhi had been assigned for 50 women beneficiaries each in their respective areas. They will conduct door-to-door visits and assist applicants in completing the required formalities, including Aadhaar linkage, updating bank account details, voter ID verification and obtaining caste certificates in the case of SC beneficiaries.

Each Satkar Sakhi will receive an honorarium of Rs 300 for every successful registration, he added. The MP emphasised that the Mahila Satkar Sakhis have a crucial role to play in ensuring that all eligible women are enrolled under the scheme at the earliest. With the Punjab Government set to begin disbursing financial assistance from July 1, he urged them to intensify their efforts and maximise registrations in their respective areas.

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Dr Chabbewal further informed that all women aged 18 years and above who are registered voters in Punjab and possess valid Aadhaar and voter ID cards are eligible to avail benefits under the scheme, subject to certain exclusions. Among those present on the occasion included Mayor Rampal Uppal, Child Development Project Officer Rajwinder Kaur, AAP leaders Gurdeep Singh and Suman Sharma.

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