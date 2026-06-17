Jalandhar: MP Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal inaugurates blood donation camps

Member of Parliament Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal inaugurated two blood donation camps organised by the Hindustan Welfare Blood Donors Club and Youth Wing of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day here recently.

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The MP urged people to come forward and donate blood in large number to meet the growing demand in hospitals. He said that regular voluntary blood donation was essential for building a healthy and adequate blood bank.

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