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Home / Jalandhar / MP flags off 'food safety on wheels' van in Kapurthala district

MP flags off 'food safety on wheels' van in Kapurthala district

People can get food products tested by paying ₹50 on spot

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:19 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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The ‘food safety on wheels’ van being flagged off by MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal in Kapurthala district on Friday.
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Member of Parliament (MP ) Raj Kumar Chabbewal today flagged off the "food safety on wheels" (FSW) van in Kapurthala district in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Kapurthala Akash Bansal, Phagwara ADC Randeep Singh Heer and Assistant Commissioner (Food) Harjot Pal Singh.

Those present on the occasion were informed that the primary objective of this mobile food testing van was to create awareness among the general public regarding the quality of food products and provide convenient access to preliminary testing facilities for food items used in their daily lives.

Any citizen can now get his/her food products tested on the spot by paying just Rs 50 per test and receive immediate preliminary test results. The van is equipped with various modern testing instruments and facilities. These include a milkoscreen, which can be used to check the fat, solids-not-fat (SNF), protein content and possible adulteration in milk and curd.

Similarly, a refractometer is available to assess sugar content and soluble solids in liquid products such as juices. In addition, the van is equipped with facilities to test water quality and total dissolved solids (TDS).

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Preliminary tests can also be conducted to detect artificial colours in spices and the presence of starch in sweets. The van will visit various cities, towns and villages across Kapurthala district according to a scheduled roster, ensuring that the maximum number of people can benefit from this facility. Citizens can bring samples of food products used in their daily lives and get them tested on the spot. This initiative will not only help people gain information about the quality of food products but will also enhance awareness about food adulteration and encourage the consumption of safe and hygienic food.

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