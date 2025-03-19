DT
PT
Jalandhar / MP Harbhajan donates ambulances, wheelchairs

MP Harbhajan donates ambulances, wheelchairs

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:12 AM Mar 19, 2025 IST
Cricketer and MP Harbhajan Singh flagged off ambulance in Jalandhar on Tuesday.
Back from Dubai where the ICC Champions Trophy concluded more than a week ago, cricketer-turned-commentator Harbhajan Singh was seen donning the hat of a Rajya Sabha MP after a long time.

At his hometown Jalandhar today, Bhajji donated three ambulances and five wheelchairs purchased from his MPLAD fund to the Civil Surgeon Office and the District Red Cross Society. The ambulances will be used for transporting patients in the district, ensuring their timely treatment.

Bhajji also donated five battery-operated wheelchairs to the District Red Cross Society. The wheelchairs will help people with disabilities move about more easily in public places. Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal was also present on this occasion.

While flagging off the ambulances, Harbhajan stated that two of the ambulances had been given to the Civil Surgeon Office, while one has been handed over to the District Red Cross Society. The DC expressed gratitude to Bhajji for this initiative.

The administration has allotted the wheelchairs to Jagdish from Mohalla Saran, Nakodar, Sukhjit Kaur from village Malowal, Jasvir Singh from Basti Bawa Khel, Jalandhar, Amrik Singh from village Sindhar and Yadvinder Singh from village Kang Kalan.

Civil Surgeon Dr Gurmeet Lal and District Programme Officer-cum-Secretary District Red Cross Society Manjinder Singh and others were also present.

