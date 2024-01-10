 MP Harbhajan gives Rs 15L grant to Hansraj Badminton Stadium from MPLADS fund : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
MP Harbhajan gives Rs 15L grant to Hansraj Badminton Stadium from MPLADS fund

Funds to be used to purchase modern machinery for gym

Harbhajan Singh



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 9

Cricketer and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Harbhajan Singh has doled out a grant of Rs 15.6 lakh from his MPLADS fund to purchase modern machinery for the gymnasium being built at Raizada Hansraj Badminton Stadium here in his hometown.

MP Harbhajan Singh today gave the letter regarding this grant to District Badminton Association secretary and former national player Ritin Khanna.

Khanna said the DBA was short of funds to purchase new machinery for the gymnasium. A request for grant was made to the MP in this regard.

Harbhajan has an old association with Hansraj Badminton Stadium. In the early days of his career, he used to come here to play badminton and fitness training.

Khanna said the MP accepted his request and instructed the person concerned to send the amount to the PWD from his MPLAD funds.

Member Secretary Ritin Khanna also thanked Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner and DBA president Vishesh Sarangal (IAS) who helped the association in getting this grant.

In the past four years, a sum of Rs 85 lakh has been spent on the rejuvenation of the stadium. With these funds, new synthetic courts, yoga aerobics centre, physiotherapy centre, sports shop and a restaurant have been constructed.

