MP Harbhajan Singh raises garbage dump issue at sports hub project site, seeks timely action

Punjab Local Bodies Minister Dr Ravjot Singh on Sunday visited the Burlton Park site to review the progress of the Rs 78-crore sports hub project. During the visit, Member of Parliament Harbhajan Singh raised that there were some delays in the project and also highlighted the presence of a garbage dump at the site, which he said should be cleared.

Advertisement

“The dump needs to be cleared immediately, especially since children and residents visit the area,” said MP Harbhajan Singh, who also shared photographs of the dump with the minister. In response, Dr Ravjot Singh acknowledged the issue, stating, “It doesn’t look nice and must be addressed at the earliest.” He directed Mayor Vaneet Dhir to ensure swift action is taken to remove the same.

The problem had earlier been raised by local environmental activists, who have also expressed concern over the felling of trees for the stadium’s construction. The Jalandhar Municipal Corporation’s move to cut down over 50 trees has drawn criticism from environmentalists, with many calling for reconsideration of the plan to preserve the green cover. This issue was also discussed with the minister.

Advertisement

During the review, Dr Ravjot Singh sought an update on the project timeline. Officials informed him that the targeted completion date is June 10, 2026. “Only 10 months are left. We will revisit the site and review the progress again in a month,” he said.

MP Harbhajan Singh said, “The commitments made by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal during the foundation laying event must be fulfilled on time. Then people will believe that what the government says, it actually does,” he remarked.

Advertisement

Several key officials accompanied the minister during the site inspection, including Punjab Horticulture Minister Mohinder Bhagat, Mayor Vaneet Dhir, Deputy Commissioner Dr Himanshu Aggarwal.