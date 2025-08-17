DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / MP Harbhajan Singh raises garbage dump issue at sports hub project site, seeks timely action

MP Harbhajan Singh raises garbage dump issue at sports hub project site, seeks timely action

Punjab Local Bodies Minister Dr Ravjot Singh visited the site to review the Rs 78-crore sports hub project
article_Author
Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:59 PM Aug 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
MP Harbhajan Singh with Minister Dr Ravjot Singh during the review meeting of the sports hub project.
Advertisement

Punjab Local Bodies Minister Dr Ravjot Singh on Sunday visited the Burlton Park site to review the progress of the Rs 78-crore sports hub project. During the visit, Member of Parliament Harbhajan Singh raised that there were some delays in the project and also highlighted the presence of a garbage dump at the site, which he said should be cleared.

Advertisement

“The dump needs to be cleared immediately, especially since children and residents visit the area,” said MP Harbhajan Singh, who also shared photographs of the dump with the minister. In response, Dr Ravjot Singh acknowledged the issue, stating, “It doesn’t look nice and must be addressed at the earliest.” He directed Mayor Vaneet Dhir to ensure swift action is taken to remove the same.

The problem had earlier been raised by local environmental activists, who have also expressed concern over the felling of trees for the stadium’s construction. The Jalandhar Municipal Corporation’s move to cut down over 50 trees has drawn criticism from environmentalists, with many calling for reconsideration of the plan to preserve the green cover. This issue was also discussed with the minister.

Advertisement

During the review, Dr Ravjot Singh sought an update on the project timeline. Officials informed him that the targeted completion date is June 10, 2026. “Only 10 months are left. We will revisit the site and review the progress again in a month,” he said.

MP Harbhajan Singh said, “The commitments made by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal during the foundation laying event must be fulfilled on time. Then people will believe that what the government says, it actually does,” he remarked.

Advertisement

Several key officials accompanied the minister during the site inspection, including Punjab Horticulture Minister Mohinder Bhagat, Mayor Vaneet Dhir, Deputy Commissioner Dr Himanshu Aggarwal.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts