MP Harbhajan turns active, visits Ramgarh, opens Rs 75L projects

MP Harbhajan turns active, visits Ramgarh, opens Rs 75L projects

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 05:16 AM Jun 16, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
File photoof Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann along with AAP MP Crickter Harbhajan Singh during inauguration ceremony of Sports Hub project at Burlton Park Jalandhar on Wednesday. Tribune Photo Malkiat Singh
With his presence in the constituency being missed for years, cricketer Harbhajan Singh's presence at events and inaugurals, post Burlton Park Sports Hub event has been largely welcomed by fans and people.

After attending the Burlton park Sports Hub event in Jalandhar on June 11, Harbhajan on Saturday participated in inauguration of various sports and other related works at Bholath. He unveiled projects worth Rs 75 lakh for the development of village Ramgarh in Kapurthala.

Bholath constituency incharge of AAP and Director, Water Resources Department, Harsimran Singh Ghuman was also present.

During the beginning of the inauguration ceremony, Ghuman along with AAP workers welcomed Harbhajan. After inaugurating various development works, Harbhajan, while talking to journalists, said the development of villages was a good step. Lakhs of rupees were being given by the government for the betterment of rural areas.

Harbhajan said development works worth Rs 75 lakh had been carried out at the village. He also added said the works worth Rs 20 lakh on streets and drains were inaugurated, Rs 5 lakh for a dharamshala, Rs 6.45 lakh for solar lights and Rs 6 lakh for a crematorium.

Harbhajan said, "I have a close relationship with this village. Whichever work is needed in the village, it will be promptly carried out."

Speaking on the byelection in Ludhiana, he said party members were involved in the election campaign and whatever decision comes on June 19, will be good and he expressed hopes that the AAP candidate would emerge victorious.

Ghuman warmly welcomed the Rajya Sabha member upon his arrival in this constituency and said while the Rajya Sabha member has been a star in the field of cricket, today he is making his valuable contribution by serving Punjab and fulfilling the responsibility assigned to him by the party with dedication.

