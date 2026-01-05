MP Kang opens renovated Baradari Garden, library in Nawanshahr

Member of Parliament Malvinder Singh Kang has inaugurated the renovated Baradari Garden and an upgraded public library at the historic Baradari Bagh in Nawanshahr. The park has been upgraded at a cost of Rs 10 lakh, while Rs 5 lakh was spent on modernising the library.

The upgraded library will benefit students, especially the youth preparing for competitive examinations. He said the library had been equipped with Wi-Fi, new furniture and modern facilities. He further added that there was also a proposal to set up a district-level library in the future, which would provide additional support to students.

Highlighting the importance of the historic Baradari Garden, Kang said the park had been beautified with new benches, fountains and a walking track for visitors. The renovation had given a fresh look to the nearly 200-year-old heritage garden. He emphasised that such parks played a vital role in keeping the youth away from drugs by encouraging healthy and positive activities.

The MP said the government was working on a war footing to construct parks, gyms and sports grounds in villages to promote sports culture among the youth. He also said a volleyball stadium in Balachaur had been completed and would soon be dedicated to the public. The renovation work at Baradari Bagh had been carried out using funds from the MP Local Area Development (MPLAD) scheme.

Under the project, existing buildings, park areas, walkways, fountains and children’s play equipment had been given a new look, while the garden had been made greener and more attractive. Kang said Baradari Bagh had a rich historical legacy and efforts had been made to preserve it as an important heritage site of the city.

Spread over nearly five acres in the heart of Nawanshahr, the garden serves as an ideal space for senior citizens, women and families for sitting, morning and evening walks and for children to play. The MP said no effort would be spared in the continuous upkeep of this heritage site and its development as a tourist attraction. He also credited Deputy Commissioner Ankurjit Singh for taking the initiative to make this project possible.

Open-air gym in village Utaal

The trend of exercising in green parks and open spaces is steadily increasing among residents of Nawanshahr. Keeping this growing interest in mind, Kang has provided grants from the MPLAD Fund to set up open-air gymnasiums in parks. An open-air gym constructed at a cost of Rs 3 lakh in village Utaal. The gym is being equipped with all modern facilities to promote fitness among people of all age groups. Each open-air gym is fitted with around 20 types of exercise machines, designed in a way that they can be easily used by everyone. The MP said there would be no shortage of funds for such public welfare projects and that funds would continue to be provided as per requirement.