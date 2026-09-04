MP Kang reviews anti-drug campaign in Nawanshahr

Member of Parliament from Sri Anandpur Sahib Malwinder Singh Kang on Thursday attended a district-level review meeting held under the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign in Nawanshahr.

Presiding over the meeting at the local District Administrative Complex along with senior police and civil officials, local administrative representatives and members of the Nasha Mukti Morcha, Kang said the Punjab Government was working at the grassroots level to completely eradicate the menace of drugs, with positive results becoming visible.

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Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Gulpreet Singh Aulakh, SSP Tushar Gupta and State Observer, Nasha Mukti Morcha, Ashit Kumar, Kang said thousands of drug smugglers had been sent behind bars under the initiative, while serious efforts were being made to send drug addicts to de-addiction centres and ensure their rehabilitation.

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The MP directed the police and civil administration to take priority action against drug hotspots identified by Village Defence Committees to curb the menace in these areas.

Kang appreciated the role of the Nasha Mukti Morcha in the fight against drugs and urged its members to work with greater determination. He said the committees were playing an important role in spreading awareness, identifying suspicious persons and supporting the police and administration in making areas drug-free.

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He directed police officials to work in better coordination with the civil administration and local residents to implement the campaign effectively at the grassroots level. He stressed the need for regular meetings at the Assembly constituency level involving DSPs, Nasha Mukti Morcha coordinators and public representatives.

The SSP said during the past one and a half months, 31 drug-related accused had been arrested from 12 drug hotspot areas. He said the police had adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards drugs and strict action was being taken against those involved in the drug trade.

He added several cases had been registered during July and August. He appealed to people to share information regarding drug-related activities with the administration and police, assuring them that the identity of informers would be kept confidential.

Giving information during the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Gulpreet Singh Aulakh said the administration was working with complete seriousness and transparency under the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign to make the district drug-free. Ground-level efforts were being made to break the drug supply chain and ensure proper rehabilitation of drug-affected persons. He assured that no laxity would be tolerated on the

serious issue.